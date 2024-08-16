Image Credit: Disney
Image via TikTok/@hatched_break_free
Category:
Social Media
News

‘Dream and nightmare at the same time’: Paddleboarder gets too far from shore, and finds herself trapped in a pod of Orcas

In that moment, all she could feel was the electric thrill of pure, unadulterated fear coursing through her veins.
Omar Faruque
|

Published: Aug 16, 2024 05:51 am

For many of us, the ocean is a vast, unknowable void where fears are free to swim in the dark, unchecked. It’s the perfect breeding ground for nightmares, especially for those of us who’ve seen one too many shark movies.

Now, imagine translating that fear into a real-life scenario where you’re quite literally in the middle of nowhere. Well, that’s exactly what happened to one woman in New Zealand. The video, posted on TikTok by user @hatched_break_free, shows the woman stranded on what appears to be a paddleboard, surrounded by a pod of orcas. The one-minute clip captures her in a state of panic and distress, repeatedly exclaiming, “Oh, my god! Oh, my god! It’s okay! It’s okay!” as she frantically tries to maintain her balance and composure.

@hatched_break_free

Scary Orca Encounter in New Zealand for this Lady #orcawhale #newzealand🇳🇿 #orcaencounter #impossiblecatchoncamera

♬ Scary – The Thing About Noise

Should she have been scared? Absolutely. Fear is a primal response to potential danger, and few situations scream “potential danger” quite like being surrounded by a group of massive, toothy predators in the middle of the ocean.

However, should we, as informed spectators, share in her terror? Perhaps not. Despite their fearsome nickname, “killer whales,” orcas are not known to attack humans in the wild. Their diet primarily consists of fish, squid, and other marine mammals like seals and sea lions. Humans are simply not on the menu. They are, however, intensely curious and intelligent animals, often approaching boats and paddleboards to investigate, much like a dog sniffing a new person. However, it’s hard to remember those fun facts from your third-grade science class in such a scenario.

One TikTok user pointed out, “Orcas don’t attack people. They’re just curious. And with all that panicking, they probably wanted to make sure she was ok. LOL.” Of course, that didn’t stop other users from having a little fun with the situation. Another commenter joked, “Did you survive or did the Orcas post this video?” while another quipped, “The most dangerous animal in the world, the other is an orca.”

In the end, the woman made it back to shore safely, with one heck of a story to tell. Her encounter with the orcas was a rare and incredible moment that most of us will never experience firsthand. And while we can all have a good laugh at her expense, respect for wildlife should always come first. The New Zealand Department of Conservation advises maintaining a safe distance of at least 50 meters from orcas and avoiding any sudden movements that could startle them.

