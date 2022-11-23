If any good has come from Elon Musk buying Twitter, then promptly putting thousands out of employees out of work and ruining everything good about it, is that “Weird Twitter” personality Dril is thriving.

Whereas Dril usually tweets whatever random and vulgar thought that seems to pop into his brain, his post-Musk online presence has notably taken on a more timely air. Since Musk bought the platform, the Dril Official “Mr. Ten Years” Anniversary Collection author has taken aim at the billionaire’s lofty goals of making Twitter “safe” for comedy again and his pay-for-play verification scheme, among other colorful observations.

now that elon has disposed of the left wing woke brigade I can finally post pictures of my COCK!!! — wint (@dril) October 31, 2022

you just paid $8 to eat my ass stupid #BlockTheBlue — wint (@dril) November 9, 2022

HELP ELON!!ELON!! HELP! HELP! POST "DOG COIN" — wint (@dril) November 18, 2022

Now, in a rare interview with the Washington Post, the man known only to the world by four letters is basically admitting that he’s as entertained by the three-ring circus as everyone else. But because it’s Dril, naturally, you can take everything he says with a grain or two of salt.

“So far, Dril said, he’s enjoying the spectacle of Musk’s takeover. ‘Elon seems like one of the classic comedic showmen,’ he said. ‘Everything he does is a comedic bit. He’s always trying to get a laugh, that’s why he makes all his cars suicidal. Just watching everything burn, it’s entertaining, that’s for sure.'”

Entertaining, perhaps. But Dril also claims that he’s noticed his engagement has gone down since Musk declared that “negative and/or hate tweets” will be “deboosted and demonetized.”

“‘My freedom of speech has been eradicated.’ He expressed frustration with the lack of clarity on what constitutes a negative post. ‘Say a Tesla ran into my son and killed him,” he said, referring to one of Musk’s other businesses. ‘Maybe I think that it’s fine, it’s not negative that a Tesla ran into my son and killed him. That’s fine, because it’s a work in progress.’ Musk cannot know if a Tesla running over his son was actually very positive, Dril explained, and so it should not be ranked as a negative tweet. Still, he added, ‘Maybe I was just negative from the start, maybe I have a negative attitude.'”

However, despite Musk tinkering with his platform of choice, Dril still says he would do his civic duty if he was called to do so, and that he would be Musk’s “dog” if asked.

“I’ think it would be my duty to answer the call,’ Dril said. ‘I would absolutely do it. I would be his dog, I would follow his every order like a disgusting dog. I would beg for his mercy and I would learn to code if it pleased him.'”

At any rate, even if he goes down with the ship, after 14 years on the platform, you can’t argue that Dril hasn’t had a good run. Should Twitter disappear for good, Dril can likewise be found on Instagram, Tumblr, YouTube, and on his very own website — until the next big thing hopefully comes along.