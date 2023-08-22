Fresh & Fit, popular manosphere podcast and sometime Andrew Tate vehicle, booted from YouTube

Fresh & Fit no longer freshly fit into YouTube’s future plans, apparently; Google’s media- giant video platform cut the financial cord of the hugely popular podcast, effectively leading to the removal of hundreds of videos, many of which featured Andrew Tate.

In case you’re unfamiliar with Fresh & Fit, then just think of it as two guys who think they know better than anyone else when it comes to the dating world, sharing their mostly misogynistic views with several female guests per episode —guests seemingly chosen to look down upon by the arrogant hosts — all while being broadcast live from, well, their dining room in Miami.

If you want a longer explanation, then I strongly recommend you check out what I wrote about them last December. You may notice that opening line where I predict that YouTube will likely soon ban them. Sometimes it’s good to be prophetic.

Myron Gaines and Walter Weekes are the names of the hosts, who in addition to having an open conversation with several women per show, would usually also have a male guest, which oftentimes was Andrew Tate before he got stuck in Romania. Thereafter, they would often welcome Andrew Tate’s so-called successor, Sneako. So, in other words, the show specialized in offering horrible dating advice to its 1.48 million subscribers.

One can see the end was near when, last Friday, Fresh & Fit posted a video that seemed like a goodbye video. In it, they explained that YouTube has demonetized them and eliminated them from the YouTube Partnership Program. Myron Gaines, the “Fit” of Fresh & Fit — because he often has a fit, though he claims it’s because he’s in really good shape (both are true) — got a bit emotional in realizing this was likely the end of the road for the podcast, at least on YouTube.

They left things at wanting to understand why they were being demonetized (as if they have no idea) and they said they reached out to YouTube, so it seemed as if they weren’t giving up. YouTube deserves some criticism as well, for allegedly boosting Andrew Tate videos after banning him.



In the farewell video, which no longer exists on the platform, Gaines reminded viewers that back in October 2020, when he and Weekes started the podcast, Gaines left his job as a federal agent making six figures, because they wouldn’t let him do both. He chose to do the dating podcast instead and, to his credit, he and Weekes earned massive popularity in a very short time.

Such popularity, however, is mostly born out of controversy and foolish statements. Gaines thinks la woman’s place is in the kitchen, and that men should be allowed to be promiscuous while women commit to one man only — though those women would be too busy making sandwiches anyway, presumably, to sleep with anyone else.

Often times, their views and their immature expression of them make Andrew Tate seem likeable, which is not an easy thing to do.

In the last 10 months, Fresh & Fit uploaded approximately 200 videos. Now, only 5 videos remain from the last year, because the ones that got removed are all the live videos they did for their podcast. The other videos are technically not associated with their podcast. However, Fresh & Fit sneakily posted a podcast video last night which is still up. We’ll see if YouTube takes notice, or if Fresh & Fit are good at convincing them to keep them on moving forward, pending a potential change in content.

In a one-two punch of bad news for Gaines, he also admitted on Friday that there is a chance they’ll get evicted from their home, adding his inability to understand why the landlord doesn’t want them there anymore. The podcast would film multiple times a week late at night, usually lasting until 2am, with anywhere from 8-15 people having a very loud and lengthy discussion that no one nearby the house would ever appreciate. So, Gaines is losing both his podcast, and his bachelor pad.

For viewers of the show, nothing will ever be more humorous then Gaines becoming infuriated with former friends Aba N Preach, whose podcast had a head start on Fresh & Fit, and whose popularity exceeds that of Fresh & Fit because — here’s a shocker — they have mostly reasonable takes. Gaines declared in anger, in the Fall of 2021, that Fresh & Fit would lap Aba N Preach in total subscribers in one year, and that everyone would see that they will have more subscribers. It was just a matter of time.

A couple months ago, Aba N Preach joined us in our prediction that Fresh & Fit were about to get banned from YouTube, though it was mostly because Gaines went on Sneako’s podcast to make fun of them and pretend to be from the KKK, having already referred to Aba N Preach as “monkeys” in an earlier video. This was likely the final straw for YouTube.

One year later and they were definitely not even close to being more popular than Aba N Preach, who now have over 2 million subscribers. Now, with the Fresh & Fit podcast off of YouTube, Gaines’ moment of whining becomes legendary.

Fresh & Fit, who have made smaller presence on Rumble, are likely to take their talents, or lack thereof, to that platform.

On that note, what a better way to leave you then giving the final word to Aba N Preach, who reacted to Fresh & Fit’s removal from YouTube with a video of their own.

In it, they offer Fresh & Fit very thoughtful advice by saying, “Good luck, you’re gonna need it. If worst comes to worst, you can stop helping dudes make their girlfriends make sandwiches, and you can go back to being a Fed.”