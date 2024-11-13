‘Get him a hard hat’: Hardworking pup carves out a future in construction when he’s taught the tricks of the trade by handyman dad

Let’s not beat around the bush here: The job market is out of control. You need experience to get work but you can’t get any experience without work, all while longer hours and stagnant wages keep the country’s workforce down, but not quite out, because they still need to have some capacity for productivity.

Indeed, it can be hard to talk about the broad professional world without painting a searingly dark portrait at the behest of so many capitalist specters. It is also, however, hard to think of a situation that isn’t made better by the presence of dogs, and sure enough, TikTok has the answer for this trade dystopia we’re living in.

Distributed by @pubity courtesy of ViralHog’s Jagermeister the pup, the 26-second video shows a man getting his hands filthy as he does some DIY on the ceiling of his home, seemingly dismantling it and redistributing the pieces so as to raise it a bit higher. Disaster strikes, however, when he drops a small piece of wood during the changeover, sending it tumbling to the ground, out of reach from his perch on the ladder.

But without missing a beat, the man whistles to Jagermeister, his loyal furbaby, and encourages him to pick up the piece of wood with his teeth and hand it up to him. Sure enough, with his can-do attitude powering his ever movie, Jagermeister proves himself to be an indispensable member of the team, and his contributions to this ceiling will surely be remembered fondly.

Commenters were happy to cheer on his undeniably adorable work ethic, but it’s not actually work ethic that we can learn from Jagermeister. Pay attention to the space that Jagermeister is approaching his duties in; he’s not eager to inadvertently line the pockets of a CEO, nor is he in a position where he’s destroying himself for the sake of survival. No, Jagermeister’s work is rooted in the immediate benefit to his community; he takes care of the stray pieces of wood, and his dad takes care of the roof.

That, ladies and gentlemen, is the blueprint for a better society; a “let’s take care of each other” attitude as opposed to an “I’ll take care of me” attitude. If dogs were in charge of the free world instead of billionaires, we’d all probably be there already.

And why shouldn’t we take care of each other? We already, for instance, tend to enlist the help of professionals for plenty of construction projects anyway, and with good reason. According to Brothers Construction, the main pro of a DIY approach to fixing something is that it might be cheaper, since you won’t have to pay extra for either the long hours spent on the project or the professional standards that are brought to the table. But then, you run the risk of paying for your own mistakes, which may end up being even more expensive to fix than if you had hired a professional.

Perhaps that is precisely why Jagermeister is getting his paws wet the way he is, so that he too can eventually bring only the highest quality service to all his future customers with ceiling-specific needs. Indeed, he’s a true maverick of the community.

