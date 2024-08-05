‘Gilderoy Lockhart vibes’: Woman gets ghosted by man after two dates and then discovers he’s stolen her life story for online clout

Ladies and gentlemen, the search is over. I think we may have officially found the world’s worst man. TikTok is full of dating horror stories, mostly involving women who encounter a man who seems nice and charming enough, only to then turn around and reveal just how awful they are (though occasionally it’s the woman who does this, to be fair). However, Evie’s experience with a galling liar of an ex-comedian may just beat them all.

TikTok user @evmariexo grabs your attention by the lapels in her video by immediately coming out the gate fuming after discovering the real reason why a guy she went on two dates with has ghosted her. After the two of them seemed to be hitting it off, getting to the point where she was sharing the personal details of her health struggles with him, the guy ghosted and blocked her online… and ended up sharing her story as his own for clout.

“Three weeks ago, I went out on a second date with a f***ing man who stole my life, posted it on this f***ing app, and gained clout from it — and it’s literally making me insane,” an apoplectic Evie rants.

Once she’s calmed down enough to get into specifics, Eve explains that she matched with this guy on Hinge — he’s an ex-comedian who had previously tried to break out on the stand-up circuit for a full 10 years, and Evie notes that he “looks very, very similar to a really successful comedian that has a southern accent.” After a great first date, the pair met up again and this time the guy admitted he’d discovered her TikTok. He impressed Evie by focusing on a video in which she opened up about how she had to go undergo chemotherapy treatment to combat her Crohn’s Disease.

The felonious funnyman was particularly fascinated by her experience, and misinterpreting this as him showing a deep interest in her well-being, Evie answered all his questions and told him everything he wanted to know about her treatment. At the end of the evening, he stressed how wonderful a time he’d had and that she’d hear from him again soon. “And then I didn’t,” says an angry Evie. “I’ve been ghosted by a 38-year-old failed comedian with an aggressively receding hairline.”

This blow to the heart was followed up by a kick to the teeth, however, when Evie’s friend discovered the guy’s TikTok account and she was shocked to discover one video of his that was gaining a lot of clout — in which he discussed how he had undergone chemo for his Crohn’s Disease, making use of all the details that Evie had given him on their date. And yet, somehow, that’s still not the worst of it.

On their second date, the unscrupulous clout-chaser told Evie that he had a medical procedure coming up and so was going to be staying with his parents for a bit to recuperate with them. He had also claimed to her that he’d been married before but had been divorced for many years. In his TikTok video, though, the same one in which he steals Evie’s life story for his own, his wife can be seen in the background, indicating that staying with his parents was a lie and he’d actually gone back to his wife. See what I mean? World’s. Worst. Man.

Given TikTok’s love of playing detective, those in the comments have been working hard to try and deduce who this guy is based on Evie’s clues. Uniquely, however, the TikTok ‘tecs have failed to find his account. Which, honestly, is almost a better revenge than everyone piling on his page. Like one user said, “I feel like the funniest thing about it is how we all assumed the comments would tell us who it is but he’s so unsuccessful that no one has figured it out.”

Once again, we have another roundabout vote for the bear. To quote another commenter, “a bear would never even dream of such insanity.” A word of advice for any women out there looking to date failed comedians? Stick with Fozzie.

