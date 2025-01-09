‘Giovanni is getting a whole family for Christmas’: Sisters put out a social media plea to find their long lost little brother

It’s no secret that siblings can drive each other wild. They fight in the backseat of cars on road trips (even if they’re just going to the local supermarket) and don’t always appreciate each other. But, after hearing this story, everyone out there with a sister or brother is going to want to call them and tell them how much they care.

TikTok user @catpalmer16 and her sisters asked for people to help them locate their brother Giovanni, whose birthday is Feb. 14, 2009. Cat explained in the video’s caption that she and her siblings were in foster care because their parents dealt with addiction. They reunited, but they don’t know where their brother is. They said if “you’re 15 years old and your parents were the doctors who delivered you, we’re your sisters and we wanna meet you.”

People are fully invested in this story, with one commenting, “You are so blessed to have sisters like this.” Another said, “makes me so sad you were all split up!” One user commented, “Giovanni is getting a whole family for Christmas.” Imagine if Giovanni got in touch with his sisters? That would have been the best holiday present ever. They could have gathered around the Christmas tree and talked for hours and hours (hopefully with some hot chocolate and cookies). However, as Cat pointed out, it’s a complex situation and even if he did come across the TikTok, he might not necessarily reach out. Cat replied to a comment, “Ultimately, it’s up to Gio and his parents whether they want to establish a relationship. We will respect their wishes no matter what. But please keep boosting so he knows we exist and care.”

The sisters’ story also sheds light on the high number of kids who go into foster care. 203,770 American kids younger than 18 years old were placed in foster care in 2021. As The Annie E. Casey Foundation explained, more than 1/3 of those in foster care move around a lot. They could even live with three foster care families in one year, which is disruptive and difficult. The hope is that the kids will be adopted by a family or live with their biological family again. There are some tragic outcomes, as 40% of those were in foster care as kids become homeless and 90% face “extreme trauma.”

Cat shared an update in December 2024 and said that while they hadn’t located their brother yet (and heard from some trolls, which is truly gross), they appreciate everyone who is getting the word out. Cat explained in the video “we all have pairs” and said Gigi is her pair. Since siblings aren’t always kept together when put into foster care, it’s good to know that they had each other. They answered some questions, like whether Giovanni has a different name know and whether he is aware that he was adopted. Cat and Gigi said they are happy to call him by whatever name he goes by and that they are hopeful that since he’s a teenager now, his adoptive parents have explained the situation.

It might seem like a long shot to find Giovanni since it’s such a big world and he could be anywhere, but this is how the sisters met each other. They explained that they located one another “through a random social media post.” Putting all the good vibes out into the universe that this family will meet their brother soon!

