‘Y’all don’t have pfp wars with your siblings?’: Prankster sister weaponizes Disney Plus subscription to throw serious shade on her sibling

We may not think about it too much given how engrained they are with so many of our lives, but the social organism of a family is actually pretty insane. These are the people who have likely seen the absolute worst you have to offer, and have watched as old worsts give way to new worsts. And yet, the love persists.

This means you can get away with being a casually conniving, unnecessarily cruel prankster to your siblings, and it will just be another Wednesday. It certainly was for TikTok‘s @xoxot0ri, in any case.

@xoxot0ri i have changed my name and picture 2 times today because she keeps changing the picture to a “ugly” animal and the name to “tori ugly” … ♬ original sound – Adrianne Lenker

At a glance, the video appears to be nothing more than a glance at a family’s shared Disney Plus account, complete with ostensibly compulsory Bluey avatars and a rebellious child who prefers being represented by Winnie the Pooh‘s Eeyore. The video’s description, however, paints a far more insidious tale.

Allegedly, Tori’s sister has a habit of going into the Disney Plus profile settings and messing around with Tori’s account, often changing her username from “tori” to “tori #ugly,” and completing the job by changing her profile picture to an uglier one (five bucks says Roz from Monsters, Inc. was up there at some point).

Many were quick to chalk this up as thoroughly normal sibling behavior (“Y’all don’t have pfp wars with your siblings?” The real comment section fire, however, broke out at the implication that Tori believes Eeyore to be ugly, but she would later clarify that Eeyore was chosen by her to replace whatever character her sister thrust upon her. Others, having apparently neglected to read the description at the behest of their instant-gratification impulses, wondered what the big deal was.

The kicker? This six-second video is hiding much more than Tori’s grievances. This video was posted back in November, and yet you can see a clear image of a Christmas tree in the television’s reflection; how utterly blasphemous! If you look closer, however, you’ll also see that their mother’s account is the only one with a password on it. What scandalous mysteries must lay beyond those four obscure digits? The contents of the bookshelf down below are too blurry to read, but there’s probably another spicy element there as well.

One thing is for sure, though; Bluey doesn’t seem to be doing its job here. Writing for her blog Techno Sapiens, psychologist Jacqueline Nesi notes that Bluey models several important behaviors for children to adopt, including self-regulation, resolving conflict, being kind to others, and building family relationships. Tori’s sister — clearly obsessed with making Tori’s Disney Plus experience unnecessarily grating — seems to be harboring none of these traits.

It’s clear, of course, why Tori’s sister is doing this; she’s punishing Tori for not assimilating into their family’s Bluey vibe on Disney Plus, at once exposing the beloved Australian children’s show as a psyop for unreasonable adherence to so-called “traditional family values,” probably. Time is of the essence, folks; The X-Files is right there in the Disney Plus library, the truth is out there, you know what to do.

