‘I thought it was real’: Woman has no room for a real Christmas tree so she creates a jaw-dropping optical illusion instead

Christmas is just around the corner, and festive activities are in full swing. People are busy putting up their trees, hanging up their stockings, and setting out cookies for Santa Claus. Moreover, windows are glistening with lights, Christmas Trees, and holiday cheer.

But sometimes budgets, or even space, are tight, and people have to adapt and improvise to adequately celebrate their holiday cheer.

One person on TikTok had an incredible low-budget apartment life hack to put up a tree in limited space. Tammy Ross posted a video of her Christmas tree and upon first glance, it looks like any other holiday tree. But as she gets closer you can see that she’s just strung up garland and hung it on her wall to create a flat, textural tree.

It even has ornaments, lights, and a star and it takes up no floor space at all. For the trunk of the tree, she’s hung family photos in brown frames. She even has stockings hung on a ladder nearby, not one inch of her apartment compromises her Christmas cheer.

The brilliant optical illusion holiday decorations are sure to be in every apartment, condo, and tiny home by the next holiday season.

Viewers are extremely impressed by this cheap, adorable life hack. Many of them noted that at first glance they didn’t even know she had anything but a regular tree. Others even asked for a tutorial so that they could make a wall tree of their own in their small spaces.

Tammy wasn’t the only one who had thought to take the matter of a Christmas tree into their own hands. A few people chimed in saying that they had adopted the wall tree lifestyle and the quirky picture had delighted family and friends to no end. Some did it because they couldn’t afford a tree of their own while others forewent a real tree for fear their pets would destroy it.

But for the most part, people are commending Tammy’s improvisation. Many of them noted that she seemed like one of those women who would work it out no matter what. And for that, they applauded her.

According to CBS, building a wall tree might not be such a bad idea in today’s economy. Per their calculations, the average consumer spends anywhere from $80 to $100 on their tree this holiday season. That number is up from an average of $75 in 2023. The benefits of purchasing a real Christmas tree are very real. It’s better for the environment, creates less waste, and smells amazing in your home. But at that price point, it’s just not realistic for everyone. There are currently no known stats on the potential money saved or environmental impact of wall trees but we’ll get back to you once they’re sweeping the nation thanks to Tammy’s viral video.

If you simply haven’t been feeling the holiday cheer or have been making excuses about purchasing a real tree, look no further. The wall tree has come to save your Christmas spirit, and money, and thaw your Grinchy heart.

