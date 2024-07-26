‘Hawk Tuah is the new Hakuna Matata’: A viral meme takes on a whole new meaning after Jax and Haliey, the ‘Hawk Tuah’ girl, combine their talents

You never know how someone might get famous online these days. Case in point, Haliey Welch aka the “Hawk Tuah” girl, who went viral with her go-to sex advice: “Oh, you have to give him that ‘hawk tuah’ and spit on that thang, you feel me?”

Recommended Videos

But how do you explain to your older relatives, possibly grandparents, that you’ve made massive amounts of money off merch and may even star in a reality TV series, among other endorsement opportunities, for what’s more or less a dirty joke? That’s the question Welch, a Tennessee native in her early twenties, tried to answer with a song written alongside American Idol alumna, songwriter Jax, posted on TikTok. And the results prove there’s more funny material to be had from Welch’s dirty catchphrase.

‘Hawk Tuah’ means ‘you care’

In the charming roughly 40-second little ditty, Jax plays piano while telling the story of Haliey Welch’s unlikely rise to fame, as Welch joins the chorus. So how exactly do you explain to an elderly relative what “Hawk Tuah” means? It means selflessness, hard work, and caring, Jax and Welch respond, sarcastically. The final punchline: In this economy, grandma, just be happy your granddaughter made some money?!

Comments on the post were just as funny, including “Hawk Tuah is the new Hakuna Matata,” and “I mean, none of these definitions are technically wrong 🤣🤣🤣🤣.” But finally, “Granny knows exactly what “Hawk Tuah” means 😂 she’s testing you,” and “Grandma might not know hawk tuah by name but I bet miss Hailey exists because of some good ol hawk tuah back in the day 🤣🤣” — and they’re right, sweet ol’ innocent granny likely knows what’s up after all.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy