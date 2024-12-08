‘He called you OUT’: Disney World visitor with possible ‘Shrek’ ancestry thought he could take on Donkey, but Donkey said ‘think again’

A Universal Orlando visitor has gone viral on TikTok after uploading a video of his encounter with three of the park’s costumed Shrek characters.



Recommended Videos

RelicRhymes (username @relicrhymes) uploaded the 14-second clip of the brilliant interaction with Donkey, Princess Fiona, and Shrek himself after he approached them and told them he had “a bone to pick with yall” — and it’s hilarious!

Princess Fiona (trying not to laugh and staying admirably in character) exclaims, “You look so familiar, Sir Knight,” prompting him to reply, “I look familiar? Who me? Ain’t no way, bro.” She replies, “Yes. How do we know you?” He then turns the camera to face himself, at which point Donkey says, “That’s the son of Farquaad, I’d know him anywhere, watch out!”

Donkey’s assertion is accurate because the man bears an uncanny resemblance to the iconic Shrek villain thanks to his striking, bizarre haircut, which is just like the one the John Lithgow-voiced character has (you know the one — it’s a bob with the ends notably flipped inwards). The amusing video of the interaction has garnered a significant response from the TikTok community, who had much to say about it.

How did TikTok react?

Most users simply found Donkey’s comment hilarious, writing things like, “donkey funny ash,” “”That’s the son of Farquad I know him anywhere watch out” had me crying,” “”that’s the son of farquadd watchout” had me rolling,” and ““WATCH OUT!” LMAO DEAD.” One summed it up by saying, “”I’d know him anywhere” he called you OUT.”

Others spoke of their amusement when the camera flipped to reveal the man’s unique appearance, with comments like, “Lmaooo when the camera flipped i lost it,” “Not a single soul could have prepared me with that camera switch,” “That was the LAST thing I was expecting,” and “the camera reverse threw me off.”

Many people noted that Donkey sounded more like two other celebrities than he sounded like Eddie Murphy, who voices him in the Shrek films. Those comments included, “That’s not an Eddie Murphy impression that’s Rick James,” “Someone saying that’s not Eddie Murphy but Rick James in the comments has me rolling,” “That sounds like Tyler, The Creator to me,” and “WHY DOES THAT SOUND LIKE TYLER THE CREATOR?”A couple of users came up with a humorous name for the man with the Farquaad haircut, saying, “that’s nearquad” and “That’s nearquad sr.”

Of course, this is the online world, so some men predictably commented how they found Princess Fiona attractive. Users wrote things like, “She’s so beautiful,” “Fiona🔥” and “i need fiona’s @,” which is fine because [sarcasm]everyone knows female Disney characters are there to please fully grown males.[/sarcasm] Sigh.

Per The Numbers, Shrek is among the highest-grossing movie franchises of all time and the second-highest-grossing animated film franchise ever (after Despicable Me). The franchise has grossed a whopping $4,031,458,435 worldwide at the time of writing. Nobody should be surprised by that. With characters as funny and memorable as Donkey, Princess Fiona, and Shrek doing their thing, it was always going to be monumentally successful.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy