‘He can’t handle freedom’: TikTok ‘troll’ poisons food at Walmart, proudly posts its video, only to learn deleting the crime didn’t save him

An idiot from Arizona has been arrested after stupidly posting a video of himself committing a crime on TikTok. Charles Smith, 27, who goes by the username WolfieKahletti (we aren’t going to link to his account), is a real-life Z-list comic book villain whose life goal appears to be doing despicable things. It now seems he’s taken his foolishness a step too far.

Police claim that, at around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 19, in the Walmart megastore in Mesa, Ariz., Smith took a can of Hot Shot Ultra Bed Bug and Flea Killer and sprayed the pesticide on a series of perishable items, including bananas, acorn squash, potatoes, lemons, apples, tomatoes, and roast chicken. Hot Shot’s website describes the product as “harmful if swallowed” and says “prolonged or frequently repeated skin contact may cause allergic reactions in some individuals.”

In the 26-second video, Smith briefly films himself at the beginning and can be seen wearing a pink bandana, black hoodie, black trousers, and black shoes. It has now been deleted, but the evidence is still online and can be found on Reddit, where the user who posted it titled it, “WolfieParty continuing to be a menace(deleted).”

According to court documents obtained by Az Family, Smith is a self-proclaimed “troll.” A Walmart shopper, Xavier Griego, told the publication, “I think social media has got people doing crazy things out here. It’s unfortunate that somebody would mess up their whole life, potentially, for something on social media for views.” Another shopper, Alysia Iverson, said, “Pranks should be actually funny. Like, if it’s hurting others in the process, why would you do that?”

Smith’s provocative content has gained him over 300,000 followers on TikTok. He allegedly told police that his antics earn him between $6,000 and $10,000 monthly. Apparently, after learning he was a wanted man, he voluntarily turned himself over to police on Dec. 21 and admitted to the crimes he’s accused of in an interview. He faces charges of introducing poison (a class 6 felony), criminal damage (a class 1 misdemeanor), endangerment (a class 1 misdemeanor), and theft (a class 1 misdemeanor).

A spokesperson from Walmart also spoke to AZ Family and explained that store employees removed the directly impacted products and cleaned the affected areas of the store. According to the New York Post, however, it’s still unclear whether any of the local customers were injured from eating the contaminated items.

A statement released by the Mesa Police Department paints a scenario where spraying pesticide (which he shoplifted) on food was not originally his plan and he entered Walmart to film pranks, but then he changed his mind.

“This incident underscores the potential dangers of reckless actions disguised as social media pranks.”

It would be an understatement to say that those who came to know of his despicable act are not in favor of him escaping the consequences of what he did because of minor charges.

Attempted murder. Life in prison for this criminal. — Kevin (@PatriotMindHQ) December 22, 2024

A quick look through Smith’s TikTok page confirms that this was not the first time he presumed harming others was the best prank he could pull. Other videos posted by the TikToker include him filming himself locking shoppers inside a grocery store and putting eggs and bacon in an unsuspecting laundromat customer’s dryer.

Bro this dude is a menace… he put bacon and eggs in someone’s laundry dryer as they walked away😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ZRwRhrTjd4 — Juice💫 (@YorzTrulyJuice) December 21, 2024

Suffice it to say, police custody is precisely where he deserves to be.

people like him need to be in jail or supervised living, he can’t handle freedom — Bonita Aplomb (@OKen_Ishii) December 21, 2024

But in this era, such degraded minds often find themselves walking away after a minor punishment and instead gaining clout and fame for being disgusting. And no one wants that, especially when it comes to Smith who may or may not have caused serious harm this time.

So this is gonna be a trade-off for him. Will the punishment match the crime and make him regretful enough? Or will he walk free and gain millions of followers and end up rich? — AndThatsTheWayItIs (@RantzwhileHigh) December 21, 2024

It remains to be seen what consequences he will eventually face and whether they will have any impact on how he decides to lead life after that.

