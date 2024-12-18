‘He just made more mess for you to clean up’: Woman shows off grand gesture her boyfriend made after cheating, but no one is impressed but her

John Tucker Must Die might make it look easy (and also totally unhinged) to get revenge on your cheating partner. But in the real world, finding that your partner has been unfaithful is one of the most devastating things that you can experience. If you’ve been together for a long time, it’s even worse, but it’s a betrayal no matter what. Some people don’t keep it a secret, and others hope they don’t get caught.

Recommended Videos

TikTok user @moonlitmi4 shared that her ex-boyfriend was unfaithful and tried to make it up to her by covering the ground outside her home with several bouquets of flowers. She wrote in her caption, “girls should i forgive him.”

Although she might have wondered if giving him a second chance was a good idea, no one else thought so! One user commented, “leave him and open a flower shop,” which isn’t a bad plan. She would ditch the jerk and also be a business owner, which would be great revenge. Many others said “take the flowers and leave.” One person had a fantastic point: “He just made more mess for you to clean up.” She had to deal with the heartbreak of her ex being with someone else and also had to get rid of more than a few bouquets of flowers. How is that fair? Sure, she could decorate her place with them, but who wants such a physical and obvious reminder of a broken heart?

In another video, she shared that her ex “told me to check his car.” When she got outside, she saw he had filled his vehicle with so-called gifts like chocolate and a stuffed animal. Sorry, but all the Ferrero Rocher in the world won’t help! It’s so impressive that he was able to go to a store and purchase these items? Sure, some couples do figure out how to bring back lost trust and work through any problems, but based on the fact that this guy tried to right the wrong by buying generic gifts and writing a card that basically just says “I’m sorry,” he should be left in the past.

According to a Techopedia survey from 2018, 19% of unmarried women and 23% of men say they have been disloyal. Nebraska, Alabama, and Texas have the most cheaters, apparently. In 2021, when Health Testing Centers surveyed people about this tough subject, and almost 24% of married couples said they haven’t gotten divorced after one person was involved with someone else. As Dr. Tammy Nelson, PhD, told Well+Good, “one reason people have affairs is simply the forbidden nature of cheating” because they “like the feeling of doing something wrong.”

Every relationship is unique and while some find cheating to be a total no-go, others would try to mend fences. Couples who are married and unmarried answered a survey from The Knot about dealbreakers. The top three were “lack of trust/honesty,” “poor communication,” and “infidelity and/or cheating.” It’s interesting to hear this since many would say that all these things go together. If you don’t believe what your partner is saying and can’t talk to them, chances are you have an unhealthy connection, regardless of whether they cheat or not.

Although Ancient Rome’s way of handling cheating was much better than just ignoring an ex who wants to get back in your life, ghosting is the best thing she can do. Buy some flowers and chocolate and forget about him!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy