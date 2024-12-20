‘He knows its wrong but he has no regrets’: The cutest thief on the planet besieges the kitchen at every opportunity

There are many things cute pets can get away with that humans can’t. Dogs and cats, in particular, often escape punishment for acts people — including children — would usually be scolded for. That notion has never been more evident than in a TikTok that’s gone viral on the popular video-sharing platform.

In the 14-second video uploaded onto the viiralvaultt account, a cute bully dog wanders nonchalantly into a kitchen towards the oven, where an oven towel hangs. The woman filming asks, “what are you doing?” The pooch looks at her, and she warns him, “no!” However, the outcome was inevitable from the moment the canine appeared.

His intentions are clear, and he wags his little tail and stares directly at the woman until he grabs the towel and runs off playfully. Clearly, it’s a regular game, but the woman jokingly sounds agitated by the relentless playfulness of her pet. His persistence and cuteness are too adorable to be genuinely mad at. Judging by the comments, the TikTok community agrees.

How did TikTok react?

Several people suggested that perhaps the towel belonged to the pup and the woman had stolen it from him. Such comments included, “Stop putting his towel in the kitchen lol,” “What are you talking about? That’s HIS towel, the oven can BORROW it,” “Actually, ma’am, it’s very kind of him to let you borrow HIS towel for a few hours…” and “or maybe you’re stealing his oven towel!”

Some praised (or at least highlighted) the obvious loving environment the dog must live in to know he’d get away with the theft, writing things like, “You can clearly see that dog is in a loving home.. he took it anyways knowing there wouldn’t be severe repercussions,” “I love it when dogs feel secure enough to playfully misbehave,” “That boy has you wrapped. He knew you weren’t going to do smack about it,” and “Look at that face, he knows he gets away with everything.”

Others believed the fur baby to be entirely innocent on all counts, commenting things like, “Are you sure it was him that stole it?? From the video I see no record of him taking it,” “that baby did NOTHING wrong,” “as his lawyer I will say that he just a baby and could do no theft so he innocent,” and “He doesn’t steal it, he lets you borrow it. He was just simply coming to retrieve his property your honor.”

A few people believed the dog knew he was doing wrong, but didn’t care, saying things like, “He knows its wrong but he has no regrets,” “he said “you know it’s gonna happen, just let it be”,” “He had that look on his face that said I’m doing it anyway. Gotta love dogs,” and “He said “I’m going to take it anyway”.”

But most people were simply enamored with the pooch, writing things like, “Omg he’s adorable,” “He’s so cute,” “THATS SO PRECIOUS,” and “omg…I’m so in love with this house hippo.”

According to the American Kennel Club, bully breeds are among the most popular in the United States as of 2023. French Bulldogs are in the number one spot and Bulldogs come in at number seven. That’s hardly surprising, given how cute the little fellow in the above video is.

