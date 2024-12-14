‘Now WHY would she even say that’: Mom ruins daughter’s Christmas with her cat by sending her into an existential crisis with one question

Everyone has their own Christmas traditions, from driving around looking at beautiful lights to baking shortbread and thumbprint cookies on Christmas Eve. Let’s not forget decorating the tree with corny, nostalgic, and random ornaments. Most would agree that the best holiday gift is time at home with a lovely cat, as long as your two felines don’t fight with one another. But, as TikTok user @99centnuggets discovered, sometimes that dream can be squashed with a single statement.

Recommended Videos

Kat (yes, the TikToker’s name is Kat) was lying on the couch with her cat (the feline), who is old, when her mom asked, “Is this gonna be your last Christmas?” As Kat wrote in the caption, she “had to stop recording immediately and process that question.” What a question.

One user commented, “I would’ve immediately starting sobbing” and it’s definitely tough to watch this without shedding a tear. Another agreed, “My family is just like this with the dramatic bombs out of nowhere.” One user said, “Now WHY would she even say that.” Several people said their parents commented similarly about their beloved dogs and cats. Kat replied to a comment and explained that her mom adores the cat and takes care of him, and he has been ill. Okay, now it’s getting really hard not to feel completely miserable. This is the perfect example of how people have to cherish the time they have left with loved ones, especially their furry loved ones. And since that message is most prominent around the winter holidays, I’d argue this is the saddest TikTok of all time. Too dramatic? I don’t think so.

Everyone knows the famous saying “Cats have nine lives,” but how many years do they typically live? No one wants to think about the terrible moment when they have to say goodbye to their cat, but it’s an unfortunate reality of pet ownership. Cats could live until they are 20, and PetMD says many cats will live until they are 13 to 17. Genetics, nutrition, breed, a cat’s daily life, and “preventative care” are all at play here. As the website also shared, one cat passed away at the age of 38, and they were called Creme Puff. In a perfect world, no cat would ever get sick or pass away at all, but sadly, there are some health conditions that felines get. These common illnesses include diabetes, hyperthyroid disease, and kidney disease. The poor sweet cats! Now everyone is feeling emotional all over again, right?

Whether or not this is the last Christmas this incredible cat will ever see (something that no one wants to reflect on too long), there are some great ways to make sure it’s an enjoyable holiday season. BeChewy suggests making a “cat cocktail” which includes salmon oil, water, and strawberries. Who says only humans get to enjoy their festive beverages? You can also wrap presents near your cat so they can get in on the entertainment, too. As the publication notes, your pet is probably going to rip the wrapping paper, but they’ll have the time of their life doing it. Another good idea is to be careful that there is nothing on your tree that your cat can choke on. No matter what, let’s agree to make every Christmas the most merry and bright time of year for a cat. Or a dog. They shouldn’t be left out.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy