‘He was born with a heart defect and I’m just going back to work’ — woman’s life changed forever after man turns down $10k

There’s been a lot of pretty grim news in recent times, and sometimes we all just need to consume content on social media that is nothing but wholesome. Luckily, Mr. Beast, Jimmy Darts, and their seemingly endless flow of cash and generosity are here to help, with the star giving random shoppers an ultimatum that ends up changing one woman’s life.

The challenge, as presented on Mr. Beast’s Tiktok, is simple: you can either take $1,000 for yourself or gift $10,000 to another random person in the store.

Done in collaboration with Jimmy Darts, the duo presents strangers in the store with a briefcase full of the aforementioned moola. The first person posed with the ultimatum opted to keep the money for themselves, giving a tearful thankyou after exclaiming that they were “about to have a heart attack.”

The pair then approach two women and offer the same question. One of the women in question says that her sister just had a premature baby and that the $1,000 would help a lot, so they opt to take the cash as well. No judgment here!

The final man Mr. Beast and Jimmy Darts approach in the video seems shocked by the proposal but takes a different approach to those who came before him: he chooses to give a random person in the store $10,000.

Beast then lets the man know that he has 20 seconds to sprint through the store to find someone to give the money to. The hunt begins, with the man landing on a woman with a stroller, who seems absolutely flabbergasted: “I can take all of it?!”

The woman, through tears, then explains just why this money means so much to her.

“(Her baby) was born with a heart defect so I’ve been out of work for the past year, and I’m just going back to work…”

The woman then hugs the incredibly kind stranger, before he himself is almost immediately rewarded with good karma: he gets $10,000 to keep, too.

The man graciously accepts, before saying, “this is life-changing.” It’s incredible to think that his first thought was to give that life-changing money away to someone else, and proves the direct and fulfilling merit of just being kind.