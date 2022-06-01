Here’s how to get the viral Shook Filter on TikTok



If you’ve been on TikTok at all lately you may have found yourself face-to-face with a shocking new viral sensation that’s splitting sides everywhere. It’s not a trend, challenge, dance move, or a hack. Instead, it’s a hilarious new filter referred to as the Shook Filter.

The filter transplants a hysterically shocked expression onto your face, giving you bulging eyes, raised eyebrows, and a double chin. And not only is it being used by users themselves, but it is also being turned onto unsuspecting family and friends, like for instance Kylie Jenner and her family.

Behind every video is the audio of the camera person cracking up, understandably, as the filter is inarguably hilarious. But unsuspecting family and friends aren’t the only uses for it. People are also turning it onto their television screens, applying the Shook Filter onto characters and celebrities in TV shows and movies.

TikTok user @joeybennywilly found a way to lighten up one of the emotionally heaviest scenes in Avengers: Endgame by applying the filter to the characters at Tony Stark’s funeral.

People want to know how to get their hands on this filter, and we are here to give the people what they want. After all, what better way to lighten up your day than seeing your best friend, spouse, or co-worker looking absolutely ridiculous. That being said, if you’ve scoured TikTok for the famous filter but can’t seem to find it anywhere, here’s why.

Here’s how to get the Shook Filter on TikTok

The viral TikTok Shook Filter is actually not a TikTok filter at all. The filter originated on Snapchat and the way people are getting it onto their TikToks are by simply recording the video on Snapchat, saving it, and then uploading it to TikTok. If you are looking to do the same, the first thing you need to do is download the Snapchat app if you don’t already have it installed. Next, follow the steps below:

Open Snapchat and navigate to the camera function by tapping the middle camera icon along the bottom bar. At the top left hand corner of the screen you will see a magnifying glass icon next to your profile icon. Tap the magnifying glass Type ‘shook’ in the search bar. The Shook Filter will be the first result you see at the top of the list. Tap the filter. You will now get a preview of what the filter looks like on either yourself if you’re using the front-facing camera or someone else if the camera is facing outward. Feel free to play around with it. Beneath the record button will be a heart. Tap the heart to favorite the filter for later. That way you can easily return to it whenever you want.

There you have it! You now have the Shook Filter on your Snapchat account and can start recording videos and uploading them to TikTok. Good luck trying to keep a straight face.