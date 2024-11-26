‘He’s already wearing fire protection’: Deaf kid and future welder proves how metal he really is when he works through school fire alarm

TikTok is the home of the funniest and most relatable videos of people in everyday life. Another video has gone viral, this time showing how one deaf kid can be the most badass person in a room full of welders.

The aforementioned video, posted to the Barstool Sports TikTok page, has successfully garnered hundreds of thousands of likes, and one young man has become the internet’s new favorite welder. Usually, the response to a fire alarm is unanimous, as everyone begins to file out of the room or building in an orderly fashion. But this dude hilariously brings on the cool amidst the heat as he only minds the business that pays him.

What’s a little fire?

In the video, a deaf kid remained completely unfazed as a fire alarm blared around him. The video was captioned, “Everybody worried about getting their face burnt off during the school fire.” The video also showed a room full of people in a welding class as a fire alarm began to ring.

While everyone in the room seemed relatively chill, one person stood out as the alarm continued to sound. As we hear a voice begin to instruct the students to step outside, the camera pans to one young man who initially froze with the rest of the room before flipping his welding mask down and proceeding to get back to work on his welding. He was completely unbothered by the chaotic sound and movements of people around him and was only focused on the project in front of him.

From the nonchalant nod to get his mask back in place to his unbothered energy amidst the screeching alarm, this kid is the embodiment of cool, calm, and collected. Deafness is a spectrum, and deaf people can have varying degrees of hearing. We don’t know how much this kid could hear, if at all, but what we do know is that he takes his work seriously and nothing can distract him. As such, commenters couldn’t get enough of his metal energy and the video quickly went viral.

The internet’s new badass

The top comment on the video came from one person who said, “He’s already wearing fire protection.” The kid was fully decked out in a mask, apron, and gloves, and while those are designed to protect welders from sparks and burns, they won’t really do much in the face of a full-fledged fire. A majority of the comments pointed out how badass the kid was in the face of an emergency. Many commenters gave funny narrations of his thought process such as, “Just one more pass,” or, “Nah, fire watch can get that.” One person hilariously said, “For him, it’s a READY, SET, GO!” which was even funnier because the alarm rang in groups of three as if actually saying, “Ready, set go.”

Another comment that received hundreds of likes was one that read, “POV me ignoring every red flag.” Finally, one commenter summed it all up by saying, “he’s just a super chill guy who loves welding,” and there’s no arguing with that.

