‘He’s clearly on a quest’: School hamster pulls a daring escape in his racecar of a hamster ball

Having a class pet is a cherished moment of childhood.

Typically, teachers swing for more low-maintenance animals. You may have had a fish, a turtle, or even a lizard in your class. You know, something that can’t really get out, and wouldn’t even if it wanted to. Something a 10-year-old can’t accidentally squish or hurt. Something that an elementary schooler won’t even want to touch.

Sometimes students even get to take turns bringing class pets home for the weekend or during holidays. They get to learn responsibility, practice having a pet of their own, and have the opportunity to prove themselves as reliable to their class.

This is all great in theory. And even occasionally in practice.

Sure, every class has an unruly kid or two that can’t be trusted, but the thought is nice and usually well executed.

But what if your issue isn’t an unruly kid? Rather, an unruly pet.

That’s what Fulcher’s Class Pets on TikTok when her class hamster got out and decided to go on a bit of a side quest through the halls of the middle school. Hamster ball intact, she made her way down the hallway, past the principal’s office, past several administrators, and even to the elementary school hallways all before the bell rang for school.

The best part is, that many people saw her on her great escape, and no one attempted to pick her up or stop her. They all thought it would be best to let her through and allow her to continue her journey.

Fulcher said that school administration sent her the footage to the tune of very fitting music: the William Tell Overture.

@fulchersclasspets Sound on! My hamster escaped this morning! All the way to the elementary. My admin put the video together with the music! Cant stop watching! #hamstersoftiktok ♬ original sound – fulchersclasspets

Alongside the school administrators, comments are totally on the hamster’s side as well. Many of them said it was clear that the class pet was on a mission that was not to be disturbed and agreed that put in the same situation, they would’ve wanted to see exactly where the situation would end up.

The most the hamster got was some sideways glances, no one had any pep in their step or a sliver of a sense of urgency to get this hamster back where he belongs.

Fulcher noted in the comment section that the hamster was rescued shortly thereafter and returned to her classroom safe, unharmed, and probably a little tired.

Although she made quite the journey before that.

According to Teach Starter, hamsters actually make great classroom pets. Despite occasionally running around the school, they are known to be pretty low maintenance and they’re fun for students to watch. They also inspire many interesting lesson plans including discussions about animals, eating habits, and sleeping habits. Hamsters, like any class pet, provide a hands-on learning experience and teach students both responsibility and compassion.

If you’re a teacher considering a hamster for a classroom pet, or you just want a hamster in general, it’s probably best to make sure it doesn’t get out and wreak havoc in the school — or neighborhood.

It’s also probably best to alert teachers and neighbors alike; if you see a hamster running through the hall, assume it shouldn’t be there and bring it back home safely.

