‘Thank you for sharing you’: Fans mourn a beacon of positivity in influencer Rachel Yaffe

TikTok and Instagram influencer Rachel Yaffe passed away on Oct. 11th, 2024 and her fans are understandably crushed.

Sure, some influencers get talked about thanks to a surprising love triangle or their wild spending. But Yaffe was always gracious about her following and never seemed to take it for granted. She also stood out from others as she cheerfully lived her life. Let’s take a moment and remember this wonderful and kind person who motivated so many through her vulnerable social media posts and her bravery in facing challenges.

How did Rachel Yaffe die?

Yaffe died of stage 4 liver cancer, more specifically a type known as fibrolamellar hepatocellular carcinoma. According to the Fibrolamellar Cancer Foundation, young adults and teenagers are the ones who get this disease the most often. The scariest part of all? You likely will have no idea you even have it until you get your diagnosis because you might not have symptoms. The foundation explains that if you have this condition, you have “an abnormal form of” protein kinase A and there is a “fusion gene” of two genes. She was only 27 years old when she died.

Yaffe’s diagnosis and treatment were a brutal and stark contrast to her sunny smile and desire to see the good in the world. After her abdomen was bloated, a doctor spotted a 20 cm tumor on her liver. Although she had surgery, it unfortunately didn’t work and she had tumors in her liver and lungs when only three months had passed.

After Yaffe learned that she had this horrible disease when she was 20, she posted on Instagram and TikTok and talked about how she was doing. Fans were equally hopeful and heartbroken by her posts. One perfect example of how she looked on the bright side no matter what: in April 2023, she posted on Instagram that she was thinking about “the AND” theory because it’s a fun + beautiful day but I also got chemo yesterday. Reminder that life can feel both light and dark, we don’t have to limit ourselves to one or the other. And that’s ok, just let it be.”

The sweet influencer’s fans are grieving and commenting on her latest social media posts. One commented on a video of Yaffe being interviewed for The Wellness Process podcast in July 2024 and wrote, “Thank you for sharing your light with us.” Yaffe’s last TikTok, which she posted before passing, is full of people sharing how she motivated them. One fan wrote, “Fly high beautiful girl! You’ve inspired so many.” Another called her “a bright light and beautiful person.” Another mentioned, “The glow in your eyes and the spark you carry with you.”

In her final TikTok, Yaffe said she was thrilled to be back in her apartment but didn’t hide the extreme challenge she had just gone through. She explained that she loved being near her friends, but was physically weaker because of the radiation. In February 2024, she dealt with the hemorrhaging of her lung due to a tumor, and had proton beam therapy for a tumor on her abdomen in the last few months. She did her best to go for walks and eat healthy, but didn’t always feel hungry. She signed off by saying she was “focusing on the small things that bring me joy.”

No matter how exhausted or depleted she felt, Yaffe posted about her non-toxic furniture, the nourishing meals she cooked, and the pleasant mindset she tried to focus on. Fans will always remember her kind soul and sparkling personality.

