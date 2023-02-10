How do you use auto-scroll on TikTok?

TikTok has found a way to make an individual’s experience on the app more manageable by introducing an auto-scroll feature last month.

In the platform, which was launched in 2016 but became popular years later, people have been able to upload short-form videos on various topics, share clips with others, and repost recordings on their page while also giving credit to the original creator. Although the exact date of when the auto-scroll feature was released is unclear, many began noticing it as early as January 31.

According to HITC, the purpose of TikTok’s auto-scroll feature is to allow individuals to “swipe through videos” on the app without touching the screen, which was reportedly highly requested. To activate the feature, one would have to enter the TikTok app, go on their For You page, and press down on the video until a list of options pops up on the screen, including the auto-scroll.

Days following the auto-scroll feature release on TikTok, a handful of social media users that were selected to test it out took to their Twitter accounts to share their thoughts.

One Twitter user raved over the app’s latest feature.

AUTO SCROLL ON TIKTOK? I LOVE LIFE — Trinity 🙂 (@trinity_rayyyy) February 2, 2023

At the same time, another person pointed out how convenient the auto-scroll feature is while mentioning that they can do their hair and watch “TikToks in peace.”

Tiktok finally has auto scroll… So what means I can do my hair while watching tiktoks in peace. Dreams do come true lmfao! — itbepresh 🥀 (@itbepreshh) February 4, 2023

A third social media user was so impressed by TikTok’s auto-scroll feature that they suggested that other platforms, such as Instagram and YouTube, follow suit.

TikTok is testing a new feature called “Auto Scroll ”



Insta, YouTube should also work on the same for their #Reels as it would be quite useful for us as a user. pic.twitter.com/PH5MGRBzdj — Techassist (@tcassist3) February 5, 2023

Another individual cheered because of the creation of the auto-scroll.

Auto scroll on TikTok yessirrrr 🥳🥳🥳 — TK 🥶 (@Princess125800) February 7, 2023

Despite the positive reviews TikTok has received, many people still have yet to get the auto-scroll feature, and it is unclear when it will be released to the general public. In the meantime, the only thing individuals can do while waiting for the feature is to update the app and test it out.