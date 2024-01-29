Mouth-watering recipes, pre-planned dance tutorials, step-by-step DIY projects — there’s not much that doesn’t take place on the magical, social media realm known as TikTok. And while the other features listed are undoubtedly eye-catching, it’s now apparent that the social platform is becoming popular for its particular shop page.

Recommended Videos

I mean, let’s face it, a large majority of society now is wholeheartedly obsessed with following the latest fashion trends. Not only that, but the same thing can apply to the latest eye-popping gadget or smart device, so it’s no wonder the orders being made on the TikTok Shop page just seem to increase with each passing day. And while clothes are surely a big portion of the items being sold, other concepts such as a bagel guillotine, a sky projector, and a shoulder massager are certainly special finds that TikTokers love.

As alluring as these products are to those of us mindlessly scrolling through the Shop page every single day, a fair amount of TikTokers are interested in learning exactly how long it will take to get these items in their hands.

So, how long does TikTok Shop take to deliver?

Image via TikTok Shop

At the current time of this writing, the TikTok Shop-loving masses luckily don’t have to wait too long after placing an order on the platform — with an official TikTok video explaining that all orders on the Shop page are shipped within 3-7 business days. Of course, this is a typical timeframe for most items that are ordered online (except Amazon), so being patient is definitely an essential part of the entire process.

Then again, patience is a virtue, so it makes sense as to why TikTokers are scratching their chins and wondering how long they’ll need to wait before possessing these particular items. Nevertheless, remain patient for a few days, and your items will be at your doorstep before you know it.