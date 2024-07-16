‘How many aura points did we lose?’: Girls’ dates stand them up, but they go to dinner anyway and find their men with other people

TikTok is the holy grail of dating horror stories.

Recommended Videos

After a Hinge date goes south or a meet-cute turns out to be a creep, young women everywhere take to the internet to air out the struggles of dating in the digital age. There they find sympathy, support, and stories that are ten times worse.

When sharing your dating story on the internet, there are two things you can guarantee. First that it’s happened to someone else, and second that someone has had it so much worse.

Of course, Hailey and her friend didn’t have to go on the internet to find a kindred spirit because they had the pleasure (or pain) of sharing a cringy dating experience. The duo were all set to go on a double date but the men cancelled last minute. In an act of defiance and empowerment, these ladies decided to go anyway but ended up sitting next to their ex-date and their entire family.

Keep in mind, that these girls had absolutely no idea where the gentlemen were taking their alternative evening plans.

Needless to say, it made for quite an awkward dinner.

@haileys_12 KEEP IN MIND WE HAD NO IDEA WHERE THEY WERE GOING OUT TO DINNER.. I CANT MAKE THIS UP RN FML ♬ WILDFLOWER – Billie Eilish

Commenters chose to look on the bright side, cheerfully pointing out that at the very least they had gotten stood up for a family dinner and not a date with two different girls. If you squint hard enough, you could misconstrue that for a green flag. Most people agreed that it’s totally understandable that family things come up, but they probably should have just said that, rather than leaving the women stranded and ending up at the same place.

A few people were confused, thinking family meant wife and kids. In reality, it was a set of brothers and they were out eating with their parents. Otherwise, things might’ve gotten extra awkward.

One person said that they shouldn’t look at it as embarrassing for them, instead they actually asserted dominance over the brothers that they were supposed to go out with. Now they know never to do that again. or at least to make it very clear next time what the reason for cancellation is.

Hailey did note in the comment section that the brother duo asked her and her friend to hang out again so it wasn’t totally a lost cause. Maybe seeing them at dinner showed them exactly what they had been missing. Or they wanted to explain themselves.

Here’s hoping that hangout attempt number two goes to plan and they’ve learned their lesson that the universe works in mysterious ways. Especially when you bail last minute on a Saturday night.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy