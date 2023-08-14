Home News

How to get the red dress filter on TikTok

A step-by-step so you can enjoy the craze!

Screengrabs via @Jaben4Real on TikTok

TikTok filters are honestly getting more and more realistic, and the Red Dress filter is no exception. This particular filter allows users to stand back from their camera and be given a red, floor-length ball gown.

@zeiglersubaru_kenosha

beauty queens🌹😭 – – – – #teamzeigler #subaru #subie #family #fyp #trendingvideo #dealershiplife #dealershiptiktok #foryou #dealership #cars #carsforsale #lanadelrey #reddresschallenge #reddressfilter

♬ Originalton – ᥫ᭡

Users have been enjoying putting the filter on their unsuspecting friends, family, and significant others, and it is surprisingly easy to use. There are a couple of ways to go about accessing this filter. The first is to tap on the filter title in a video that uses it and then hit “Use This Effect.”

@maureenandgeorge

Reply to @indradevi_120396 😬 if I don’t post anymore videos, you all know what it means 🥴 #pinayinsg

♬ Oh No – Kreepa

Users can also save the filter and find it later in their bookmarked effects while creating a video or search for it under the effects tab in the video creator. Once you have the filter saved, all you have to do is set up the camera so that the subject’s full body is visible. Then they will be adorned with a filter-generated body and a gorgeous red dress.

Popular videos with the filter often feature Lana Del Rey’s “Summertime Sadness.” Although, the free dress has received a little bit of controversy for altering the body of the person using the filter to make them appear smaller.

Regardless, users are having fun with the filter, often tricking their husbands into doing a spin while sporting the red dress filter. Don’t be afraid to try out the filter for yourself, whether it is to trick a significant other or just see if you should purchase a dress like this one for yourself.

Jensen Bird
About the author

Jensen Bird

Jensen is a Freelance Writer at We Got This Covered. She specializes in TikTok and social media content. She is currently pursuing her M.S. in Journalism at Columbia University and has a degree in Foreign Language & Communications Media. Jensen spends way too much time scrolling on TikTok and is grateful for a position that lets her write about it.