How to get the red dress filter on TikTok

TikTok filters are honestly getting more and more realistic, and the Red Dress filter is no exception. This particular filter allows users to stand back from their camera and be given a red, floor-length ball gown.

Users have been enjoying putting the filter on their unsuspecting friends, family, and significant others, and it is surprisingly easy to use. There are a couple of ways to go about accessing this filter. The first is to tap on the filter title in a video that uses it and then hit “Use This Effect.”

Users can also save the filter and find it later in their bookmarked effects while creating a video or search for it under the effects tab in the video creator. Once you have the filter saved, all you have to do is set up the camera so that the subject’s full body is visible. Then they will be adorned with a filter-generated body and a gorgeous red dress.

Popular videos with the filter often feature Lana Del Rey’s “Summertime Sadness.” Although, the free dress has received a little bit of controversy for altering the body of the person using the filter to make them appear smaller.

Regardless, users are having fun with the filter, often tricking their husbands into doing a spin while sporting the red dress filter. Don’t be afraid to try out the filter for yourself, whether it is to trick a significant other or just see if you should purchase a dress like this one for yourself.