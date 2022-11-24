How to unlock all TikTok Secret Emojis

TikTok is one of the most popular social media platforms in the world. In recent years this video-sharing app has gone from strength to strength, getting more and more users and more and more momentum. But even this app can have hidden secrets.

Case in point, did you know that TikTok has a series of hidden emojis? And that these hidden emojis are super cute and the perfect way to spice up your comments?

Here is everything you need to know.

How to unlock the hidden emojis

Thankfully, unlocking TikTok’s hidden emojis is pretty simple, and there is no need to buy anything special to get your hands on them. These emojis operate via shortcodes. A shortcode is a phrase that TikTok transforms into an emoji when it is entered into the text box.

So, rather than using your keyboard or an emoji selector to input the emoji. You write the desired shortcode into your comment. All shortcodes follow the same format. Being a single word inside square brackets.

For example, if you wanted to put the secret smiling emoji into a comment, you would write:

“I love this video! [smile]”

And when you post it, you’ll see the [smile] section turn into an adorable pink face emoji, giving your comment some much-needed flair! Plus, as these emojis are built into TikTok, they will look the same no matter what device the reader uses to view TikTok, which means your point won’t be misunderstood by different emoji designs.

Every hidden emoji shortcode

There are 46 emoji shortcodes that TikTok understands at the current time. These shortcodes are: