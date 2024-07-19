‘Maid of dishonor’: 17 year friendship ends after greedy maid of honor scams almost $1,000 out of the bride and her family

Weddings are stressful enough, but one bride had the surprise of the century recently. While she and her husband were trying to enjoy their special day, they later realized the call was coming from inside the house.

Recommended Videos

This particularly nefarious call was courtesy of none other than the maid of honor herself. In a TikTok video, @magicwithjubilee detailed a harrowing tale where her maid of honor attempted to scam not only her, but vulnerable members of her family out of hundreds of dollars. It all started during the ceremony, when the maid of honor informed the bride that they were running low on alcohol. This struck the bride as odd, since there were only 80 odd guests in attendance, many of whom were children. Regardless, she took her so-called friend at her word.

The maid of honor requested to be reimbursed almost $400 to go out and buy more booze. Again, the bride thought this figure was rather large, but it was only when going through a family member’s finances did she realize how deep this caper went.

The maid of honor had many scams in the works

The content creator went on to explain that she also happened to be in charge of a family member’s finances since they had been diagnosed with dementia. She monitored their credit card activity, since they were unable to do it themselves. Following her honeymoon, she found something rather odd. On their credit card statement was a charge at a liquor store on the day of the wedding for the exact amount that her maid of honor had requested be reimbursed. She would later discover that the party was not, in fact, low on alcohol. They had several unopened cases at the wedding that had not even been touched. With already so many red flags, commenters were quick to jump into the chat.

“How did she not know you were taking care of this person?! that’s wild,” commented Alisha Nelson

“We had approximately 80-90 people at our wedding and spent maybe $400 total on alcohol… This is nuts,” added Nichele Arnold.

Even more egregious was what the bride further discovered. There had also been a check from the aforementioned family member to the maid of honor’s husband for $500 for “wedding alcohol.” Not only was the bride’s supposed friend stealing from her, but from an elderly person who would not be able to advocate for themselves. Other commentators started to ask hard-hitting questions.

“Looking back, were there signs of poor character prior to all this happening? I’m so sorry you went through this.” @aleetlebitsilly asked.

The creator said that she would make another video, but did touch on this issue briefly. A similar situation occurred during the bachelorette party when the bridal party reserved a table at a piano bar. Each bridesmaid was liable for around $60. The maid of honor volunteered to put down the deposit, while everyone else would Venmo her. Guess what the maid of honor didn’t do? Pay for it herself, of course. Once again, she used this family member’s credit card and got reimbursed for something she never even paid for. The story of a less ambitious Anna Delvey, this person destroyed almost two decades of friendship for just a little bit of money.

RBC Wealth Management reports that scams affecting older generations are quite prevalent. While that was not the maid of honor’s only victim, fraudulent activity surrounding the elderly rose 40% in 2021. It’s hard to deny that when there’s opportunity, many people won’t pass up the chance to hurt the unsuspecting.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy