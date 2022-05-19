TikTok is taking a big step forward in addressing the concerns of its users. The platform is rolling out new tools that allows users to give credit and recognition to the videos they drew inspiration from. The move is an effort from the social media platform to ensure all members, especially those whose videos go viral, are given fair recognition for their original content. TikTok has announced that these features will begin rolling out to more users in the coming weeks.

The first of these features is “Creator Credit.” When posting a video, TikTok users will now be able to tag, mention, and credit other TikTok users and specific videos so that people are able to see where they drew their inspiration from. Whether it’s the “I’m just a baby” trend or the “Ah!” fail that turned into a musical trend, it allows someone who views your video to see the original source of your inspiration. TikTok says that this feature will help users give credit where it’s due and help build a community of creators who support and inspire each other.

The second feature is called “Equitable Attribution.” This ensures that when a video goes viral, users are able to see who the original creator was on the platform. The decision to add these features comes after TikTok was heavily criticized by the Black community in 2021 for the work of so many Black creators being so often misappropriated, leading to a creative strike that saw Black content creators effectively stop creating videos altogether. The Black community is the “brains, beauty and brawn behind some of the Internet’s most famous dances,” said the Washington Post, and now these new features make it easier for people to give credit where it’s due.

How exactly do the new features work, you ask? Here’s what you need to know.

How to use the “Creator Credit” feature

Image via TikTok

Tagging friends in videos isn’t new, but TikTok is taking it one step further by adding pop-ups that encourage people to credit the video that inspired them. The process is actually quite simple.

When you’re done editing your video and ready to upload it, you will see a new button titled Video on the posting page. When you tap Video, you will see all the videos that you have favorited, posted, or liked. Choose the one that either uses the same sound, tag line, or dance move that your drew inspiration from. The video will then be tagged in the comments section of your video.

That’s it! The feature is definitely long overdue and a positive step in the right direction. If you don’t see the feature on your phone just yet, try updating your app, and if you still don’t see it, don’t worry ⏤ TikTok said they are rolling out the feature to more users in the coming weeks.