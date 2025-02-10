‘Human connection is beautiful’: A gorgeous human moment unfolds when a woman moves out of her lifelong mailman’s neighborhood

Are people more afraid of moving than public speaking? Maybe not, but the prospect of packing up your belongings and making your way to a new place (or even a new town) can be daunting. And that’s if things go smoothly. Sometimes the owners of a house won’t actually leave, or your landlord is the worst. But for TikTok user @sauceaccount06, moving turned into a heartwarming experience.

Madison shared that her mailman left her a kind-hearted note after she told him she was moving. She found an envelope with her name, “Madison,” on it and when she opened it, she realized it was from him! She explained that she has called her current neighborhood home for over 20 years (both when she was a kid and then when she got her first apartment), and now it’s time to leave. She said, “He has watched me grow up pretty much and I’ve watched him grow up too.” He wished her luck and said that he is retiring at the end of the year, so they would have had to say goodbye regardless. Madison cries hard as she says that he wrote, “It has been a pleasure being your mailman” and said, “This ruined me.”

Are you sobbing watching this? Me too! Just like Sookie and Lorelai try not to cry when watching Rory give her Chilton valedictorian speech on Gilmore Girls, it’s impossible not to feel as emotional as Madison does. After all, even grumpy Luke admitted “I’m blubbering” when watching Rory, and I bet he’d do the same if he heard this story (you’re a softie, Luke). Everyone in the comments section was touched, with one user writing, “A beautiful chapter closing on all ends.” Another said, “in the club we’re all crying over the mail man we don’t know.” The sweetest comment came from the user who wrote, “Human connection is beautiful.”

There’s something so wholesome about mail carriers, especially in a world of email and texting. And while no one is immune from grumbling about bills or junk mail, it’s nice to remember postal workers are an important and necessary part of every community. According to PEW Research, everyone thinks fondly of mail carriers, regardless of political affiliation. 68% of Republicans and 76% of Democrats think warmly of the U.S. Postal Service. And, according to a 2014 Gallup survey, 70% of American men and 73% of American women said the U.S. Postal Service’s work was “good” or “excellent.” I bet everyone would rate Madison’s mailman as the best ever.

As someone who has always lived in a big city, I love hearing heartwarming stories of strangers bonding or trying to brighten each other’s days. Sometimes urban life can feel isolating. Maybe you smile at someone on the subway or say thank you when someone holds a door open, but that’s about it. Madison and her mailman are proof that it’s always a good idea to take the time to show someone you appreciate them. That kindness is always going to pay off. As an apartment dweller whose packages and bills are sent to a locker, I would love the opportunity to share Madison’s experience of having an amazing mail carrier. Until then, I’m going to smile at more strangers and strike up more conversations, because life is short and why not channel some of this good energy?

