‘I can NOT think of a better way to assert dominance’: Man gets the ultimate petty revenge on woman calling him ugly online

Even though we live in an era where we claim to have risen above looks and money, the former still governs a few people’s ability to keep their toxicity to themselves. But what they forget is that while polite society preaches forgiveness, it still comes second when serving justified vengeance is within reach.

And someone learned the harsh lesson in the worst way possible, or at least so thought Tiktoker mitchellhorzempa when he gleefully declared in his TikTok video his decision to forgo forgiveness for a girl who slid into his private messages to complain he posts too much, and ended her self-involved tirade by calling him “ugly.”

So, what did he do in retaliation? He did a “little digging” and found out the said girl works at a spa a few hours from his house. He then proceeded to book an appointment and shared in all his evil glory how she would be “waxing his b******e.”

Forget petty, this is one divine trick to get back at someone, which then lends my whole-hearted agreement to one comment honoring the TikToker as “I can NOT think of a better way to assert dominance.” Actually, the entire comment section will have you vigorously nodding in agreement — “This is why I am on TikTok” — to hopelessly search the man’s profile because we “have never needed a part 2 more in my life.”

Well, there is an update and let’s just say @mitchellhorzempa would have been better off by pretending to have a big heart. At least, along with a load of discomfort — that he tries to soothe with a neck pillow — he left with begrudging respect for his newfound enemy.

From exhaling “she knew it was me” followed by a painful sigh to revealing that she enjoyed it a little too much, Mitch admits defeat and identifies her as a fellow Gemini fluent in “f*** around, find out.” Apart from the other Geminis giving her reaction their stamp of approval, one pointed out how their spouse knew it “was not going to be good for you!!” Judging by the obvious glee with which Mitch had announced his plan, dissuading him was out of the window and any warning to not move forward with it probably fell on deaf ears.

The moral of the story? Petty revenge is fun, but don’t let someone who has made their dislike of you so rudely obvious near your fecal matter escape hatch.

