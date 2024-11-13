Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Bubble skirt trend
Image via TikTok
Category:
Social Media
News

‘I feel like I’ve been traumatized’: Woman spots her first sight of an eyebrow-raising fashion trend in the wild, and now she’ll never recover

Skirt? Or scrunchie?
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila Bonfiglio
|

Published: Nov 13, 2024 10:05 am

A new fashion trend is spreading like wild among young people, but it doesn’t have many fans among older generations.

Recommended Videos

I know, I sound like an old man shaking my fist at the sky, but some fashion trends were never meant to be. I’m not going to go after anyone for the reign of the crop top, which has been at the height of its game for a good decade now, or in general for baring too much skin, but there is a line, and the young women of TikTok are working to cross it every day.

The bubble skirt trend is quickly becoming an all-out fashion phenomenon, but to the majority of people witnessing it from the outside, it feels like a prank. There’s no way these girls are just sauntering out into public like that, right? ….right?

Wrong. As was recently discovered by TikTok user Sara (@sara_smile04), who promptly — upon seeing a bubble skirt in real life — asked the platform “how we outlaw them.” Noting that she feels “traumatized” by the experience, Sara explains that she’s “never seen that much booty cheek on someone I wasn’t married to, or birthed.”

@sara_smile04

Thanks for pickin up, sorry i needed to trauma dump. #bubbleskirt #bubbleskirts #fashion? #reallife #relatable

♬ original sound – Sara

Perhaps the best description I’ve ever heard of the skirts is nestled about halfway through Sara’s video, when she says “it looked like a scrunchie.” That is exactly what these insane items of clothing look like — like young women re-discovered the scrunchies of our youths and decided to turn them into skirts. Same amount of fabric, same amount of coverage, just relocated to a different part of the body.

If you’ve never seen a bubble skirt for yourself, you probably think both Sara and I are exaggerating. We. Are. Not. These skirts are a truly insane fashion decision, but you have to see them for yourself to truly understand. So let me be the poor soul who introduces you to Gen-Alpha’s cursed new fashion trend.

@nikaylahjenae

Day 1 of 10 days of outfits <33 Lmk if yall want outfit deets ✨ #fitcheck #ootd #blackgirltiktok #fashiontiktok #summeroutfits #grwm #summeroutfit #summeroutfitinspo #fashiontok #outfitinspo #outfitideas #foryou #Bubbleskirt #outfittrends #Casualsummeroutfit #summeroutfits2024

♬ original sound – nikaylahjenaé

Y’all. Her cheeks are fully out.

@shopthebaddieshop

Not in the mood ✌🏾😼 🔎 18 T-SHIRT 🔎 BUBBLE SKIRT (BLACK) 🔎 READING THE ROOM SUNNIES A Clothing Boutique For All The Baddies 📍2243 Bessemer Road, Birmingham, Al 35208 🛍️ thebaddieshop.net #baddieoutfits #miniskirtoutfit #xybca

♬ Sorry Not Sorry – Lil Yachty & Veeze

There is something to be said about which frames suit the skirt best. To be clear, I personally think that scrunchies belong on our heads, not our waists, but those with smaller backsides can certainly pull off the trend with fewer unexpected cameos from down under. It harkens back to the horrific trends of the ’90s — there’s always at least a few per decade — of low-rise jeans that were practically x-rated. Sure, Paris Hilton pulled off the look fine, in her own way, but put those same jeans on a girl with curves and you’re suddenly stumbling into an NC-17 production.

This is an unfortunate side effect of having a curvaceous body. It’s not any of these girls’ fault, and they shouldn’t be judged any more than their peers just because the gods gave them a bit more to work with. The unfortunate result, however, sees rampant butt cheeks gracing our streets, stores, and bars, and Sara isn’t alone — the older generation as a whole doesn’t know what to think.

@bmackwrites

The Bubble Skuh…#elders #bmackwrites #standonbible #bubbleskirts

♬ original sound – bmackwrites

But, like every other generation before, the youths aren’t going to listen to our ancient opinions. Where we say “too short” they hear an infringement on their right to express themselves, and like all of us who wore disturbingly low jeans and those eye-melting velour tracksuits (gag), they will promptly forget every criticism they hear from the older generations, and ride those bubble skirts straight into the sunset.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila carefully obsesses over all things geekdom and gaming, bringing her embarrassingly expansive expertise to the team at We Got This Covered. She is a Staff Writer and occasional Editor with a focus on comics, video games, and most importantly 'Lord of the Rings,' putting her Bachelors from the University of Texas at Austin to good use. Her work has been featured alongside the greats at NPR, the Daily Dot, and Nautilus Magazine.