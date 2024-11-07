‘The YMCA of Gen Z’: Subway journey becomes a Chappell Roan concert when busker gets the whole train singing

After a concert or music festival, it’s easy to feel a deep wave of post-concert depression.

Recommended Videos

You’ve just experienced the incredible high of watching your favorite artists jump around on stage and perform your favorite songs alongside dozens of other fans who love them just as much as you do.

And then what are you supposed to do? Just go home? And pretend you didn’t just have the best night of your life? Well, festivalgoers from All Things Go in New York City found the perfect way to keep the good vibes rolling after the concerts ended.

One concertgoer, Mariah, recorded a TikTok video of herself dancing around on the subway platform on her way home, while hundreds of other All Things Go-ers sang and danced on the other side of the tracks. The group performed their own rendition of Chappell Roan‘s “Hot To Go” while jumping up and down and spelling the letters out with their arms as they waited for the train to arrive.

To make their impromptu performance all the sweeter, Chappell Roan dropped out of the very festival the group was coming from at the last minute, so many of them likely felt disappointed that they didn’t get to sing and dance with fellow fans. But as a consolation, they got to share this moment with dozens of others who loved her music and just wanted to sing and dance with their friends.

Commenters felt just as much camaraderie as the people dancing and singing on the subway platform. Many of them commended Mariah for being the Chappell Roan who stepped up, leading all of these fans in an underground concert of their own. Another commenter noted that this video proves that music is 95% about community and the fun that the fans have together.

Mariah agreed that half of what makes being a fan so fun is singing and dancing alongside everybody else.

Several people note that they just love knowing that this kind of energy and love exists in the world, commenting about how much this makes them love music, fans, and even New York City.

Needless to say, subway Chappell Roan was a big hit on the platform and on the internet; the video earned over one million likes and almost 7 million views. A few people even posted their perspectives of Mariah AKA Subway Chappell dancing and singing from across the platform.

According to Amazon’s Anatomy of Hype, 70% of fans like the ones that graced the subway platform on that September night, believe their fandom to be a part of their daily life. 36% say that being a passionate fan of something makes them happier. And who wouldn’t be when you can enjoy phenomena like Subway Chappell?

And while intense fandoms can sometimes become toxic, for the most part, most superfans and music lovers just want to share moments like these.

So here’s hoping we each get to experience whatever our version is of Subway Chappell one day. It could be sidewalk Taylor Swift or airplane Bruce Springsteen. As long as we each get to relax and enjoy the pure euphoria that arrives when music, community, joy, and a hint of exhaustion all come together.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy