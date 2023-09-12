‘I have cats inside and I can’t get in’: Woman comes home to find door lock filled with superglue

It boggles the mind the extent to which some people will go to ruin someone else’s day. An impulsive action that we do in the heat of the moment before instantly regretting it is one thing, but hopefully for most people out there, it’s hard to wrap your head around going to such lengths as sabotaging someone’s entry into their own home, like some kind of reverse-Kevin McCallister — only even more sociopathic.

And yet that’s exactly what happened to one unfortunate TikToker who was left stunned and furious when she came back to her apartment to find that she couldn’t get through the door, because someone had superglued the lock. That would be a major inconvenience, to put it mildly, at the best of times, but it was doubly stressful given that it was a Sunday, when most services aren’t available, and the woman’s cats were trapped inside. “Whoever did this to me,” the TikToker ends the video with. “I hope you burn in [expletive] hell.”

@karadanaee Someone put superglue in my deadbolt keyhole so im lovked out if my apartments. Has anyone else had this happen to them!? #fml ♬ original sound – KaraD

Thankfully, the majority of the comments to her post are from helpful folks suggesting all manner of things the woman could try to get inside while she waits for the emergency maintenance guy she called to arrive. “Would nail polish remover work?” someone wondered, while another suggested, “pure acetone would do it.” Meanwhile, some were looking ahead to how the TikToker could catch the perpetrator in the act if they ever do it again: “Get a ring camera!” If you’re wondering why the woman can’t just break the glass, she responded that this whole thing is coming out of her own funds: “Because I live in an apartment & would prob have to pay for damages. They offered no help. I called a locksmith on my own & paid out of pocket.”

With the Pride flag displayed on the door, it’s sadly not that big of a leap to assume that this incident was directly related to the apartment occupant’s open celebration of the LGBTQ+ community. It is a fact that hate crimes surged in most big cities across the United States in 2022, with Chicago going up a shocking 84.6% from incidents occurring in the previous year. Meanwhile, in 2021, U.S hate crimes against LGBTQ+ people went up by 70%.

Something like this is infuriating to see happening to just one individual but also part of a wider troubling trend. At least one comment may leave us with some measure of peace: “They’ll get there karma.”