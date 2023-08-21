‘That’s property damage’: Security-phobic Karen furiously rips camera off neighbor’s house

Yet another addition in the never-ending line of Karen variants is Paranoid Security Karen. This particular version comes with a middle finger and unhealthy distrust of her neighbors. In this viral TikTok, Tanya Guev posted a video of her neighbor tearing down her security camera and yelling at her for videoing her.

She climbed over her yard to scale the house, and yank down the security camera, which rolled comically down the driveway after she threw it. After the angry neighbor got rid of the security camera, she also threatened Tanya with video footage and wasn’t shy to throw in some name-calling and profanity.

It seems like this may not have been the first time that this happened. Tanya told her audience that she called the police but didn’t do anything, just suggesting that Tanya move rather than deal with her neighbor anymore.

Commenters seemed to be a little more helpful than law enforcement, many of them telling her to get a restraining order. Others told her that her neighbors’ actions would be considered destruction of property and she should call the police station again, especially now that she had video evidence. One even went as far as to tell her to file a civil suit.

“Set up those motion-activated sprinklers,” someone said. Several viewers shared that they have had similar experiences with neighbors, and are rooting for Tanya to get her situation sorted out and have some peace on her own property.

Despite her neighbor’s dislike, Tanya is well within her rights to have security cameras on her property. According to Safewise, there are no specific regulations against installing cameras in a public place, and a camera attached to your own private property is perfectly acceptable. Tanya’s security camera would only be violating public law if her camera was pointed into her neighbor’s home. Yards, streets, and driveways are fair game. Destruction of property, on the other hand, is illegal everywhere.

Tanya did post an update for her audience, showing them that her neighbor’s camera is pointing straight into her house, destroyed her No Trespassing sign, and has even called CPS on Tanya.

@tanyaguev2 Her property management has been nothing but nice to me but I know there is very little they can do because of the laws protecting tenants. Yes i have a restraining order. #crazyneighbor #scared #racism #fyp ♬ original sound – Tanyaguev2

She assured her audience that she has a restraining order and that property management has been doing everything they can to help her. The commenters are continuing to support Tanya, and are hopeful that she will get the help and legal action that she deserves against her nightmare neighbor.