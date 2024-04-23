Screenshots via TikTok
Category:
Social Media
News

‘I hope it was worth never seeing your grandkids again’: Mom gets perfect revenge on scheming grandma who told police she was assaulting her children

'Gutter Muppet' grandma made one big mistake that ruined her evil plan.
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|
Published: Apr 23, 2024 11:32 am

The mother-in-law/daughter-in-law relationship is one of the most infamously fraught dynamics in family units in many cases, but few reach the shocking, soap opera-like heights of falsely accusing the mother of your grandchildren of assault out of pure vindictive pettiness.

Recommended Videos

That’s what happened to TikTok user bostonink aka Beth, however, after a falling out with her kids’ grandmother (the mother of their father, not hers). After finding out the woman was instructing her children to lie to her and “do sneaky things” behind her back, Beth told her that she was on a “time out” and she wouldn’t allow her to see her kids for a while. That’s when the grandmother hit back with something truly shocking and cruel.

“So, yesterday the DCF and the police came to my house,” Beth kicked off her video, recounting the situation the morning after. Why did they do that? Because the grandmother had contacted the authorities and falsely claimed that Beth’s daughter “was being molested” and that their children were “being abused.” As Beth deadpanned, “Wild, but sure.”

@bostontink

♬ original sound – beth

Obviously, the sick goal here was to get Beth’s own kids taken away from her so that the grandmother could get custody herself. Unfortunately for her, and fortunately for Beth, the woman that Beth hilariously dubs “a dumb gutter muppet” had one tiny, minuscule flaw in her plan. She seemed to forget that she had gloated to Beth in a series of text messages about how she was going to file a report and make up all these horrible lies.

The authorities obviously respond strongly to “bad faith” reports, accusations that hold no actual weight, as they are such an offensive waste of their time, so the police actually encouraged Beth to file charges against her kids’ grandmother over this as she has the woman’s confession right there on her phone.

While this is a welcome twist in the tale and should result in this gutter muppet grandmother getting her just desserts, Beth admitted that whatever happens won’t take away the trauma of the night her family just experienced. “No matter how charges I file or you go to prison or get fined,” she said, addressing the grandmother. “It’s not gonna change the fact that my daughter cried herself to sleep last night.”

“So I hope it was worth never seeing your grandkids again,” Beth concluded. “And the jail time I hope you serve.”

@bostontink

Replying to @margeaux.mov #update #guttermuppetgrandma #dcf #falseclaims #cps #lawsuit #cysticfibrosis #massachusetts

♬ original sound – beth

TikTok was so engrossed in Beth’s family drama, with the comments flooded with demands for an update, that Beth shared a follow-up within 24 hours. In it, she revealed the specifics of the grandmother’s report, in which she claims that Beth’s daughter was being “graped [sic]” by Beth’s boyfriend (who, by the way, works with the Make A Wish Foundation) while Beth recorded it. In addition, she claimed Beth, her boyfriend, and Beth’s “75-year-old grandmother” were “beating” both children. “I don’t know where that part [came from],” Beth admitted. “That was extra wild.”

Upon reaching out to her kids’ biological father, he was horrified to find out what his mother had reported and contacted the DCF himself to tell them his mother was “insane,” that Beth was absolutely a fit and loving mother, and that her claims should be disregarded. As for what’s at the root of these wild accusations, Beth explained that the woman is not good with money and presumably thought she would get some kind of allowance from the state if she got custody of Beth’s kids, as they have cystic fibrosis. “However, I don’t get social security checks for these kids, so I don’t know why she thinks she would” Beth admitted.

Often in these cases, TikTik encourages the person who’s been wronged to lawyer up and seek out an attorney’s advice. Usually, for whatever reason, they don’t, but in this case Beth did just that and an attorney has agreed to take her case. With a restraining order now filed against her and some serious charges coming her way, this grandmother’s twisted plot to destroy Beth’s life definitely did not go as planned. Still, if it wasn’t for her texted confession, this story could’ve had a very different ending.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ might’ve just outed ‘The Marvels’ secret importance to the MCU’s future
Deadpool and Wolverine fight/Carol Danvers looks concerned in The Marvels
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ might’ve just outed ‘The Marvels’ secret importance to the MCU’s future
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Is there a ‘Shogun’ episode 11 release date?
Category: TV
TV
News
News
Is there a ‘Shogun’ episode 11 release date?
Jonathan Wright Jonathan Wright Apr 23, 2024
Read Article ‘I think I saw this on Black Mirror’: Netflix user gets an uncanny shock when AI version of himself appears on ‘The Circle’
Griffin James, The Circle
Category: News
News
Social Media
Social Media
‘I think I saw this on Black Mirror’: Netflix user gets an uncanny shock when AI version of himself appears on ‘The Circle’
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Donald Trump’s one-time bestie turns against him, leaving Stephen King to worry about the one thing that matters
Stephen King on Donald Trump and David Pecker
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
Donald Trump’s one-time bestie turns against him, leaving Stephen King to worry about the one thing that matters
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi Apr 23, 2024
Read Article TikTokers claim they’ve found the real Martha Scott from ‘Baby Reindeer.’ Have they?
baby reindeer netflix richard gadd
Category: TV
TV
News
News
TikTokers claim they’ve found the real Martha Scott from ‘Baby Reindeer.’ Have they?
Connie Lee Connie Lee Apr 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ might’ve just outed ‘The Marvels’ secret importance to the MCU’s future
Deadpool and Wolverine fight/Carol Danvers looks concerned in The Marvels
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ might’ve just outed ‘The Marvels’ secret importance to the MCU’s future
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Is there a ‘Shogun’ episode 11 release date?
Category: TV
TV
News
News
Is there a ‘Shogun’ episode 11 release date?
Jonathan Wright Jonathan Wright Apr 23, 2024
Read Article ‘I think I saw this on Black Mirror’: Netflix user gets an uncanny shock when AI version of himself appears on ‘The Circle’
Griffin James, The Circle
Category: News
News
Social Media
Social Media
‘I think I saw this on Black Mirror’: Netflix user gets an uncanny shock when AI version of himself appears on ‘The Circle’
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Donald Trump’s one-time bestie turns against him, leaving Stephen King to worry about the one thing that matters
Stephen King on Donald Trump and David Pecker
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
Donald Trump’s one-time bestie turns against him, leaving Stephen King to worry about the one thing that matters
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi Apr 23, 2024
Read Article TikTokers claim they’ve found the real Martha Scott from ‘Baby Reindeer.’ Have they?
baby reindeer netflix richard gadd
Category: TV
TV
News
News
TikTokers claim they’ve found the real Martha Scott from ‘Baby Reindeer.’ Have they?
Connie Lee Connie Lee Apr 23, 2024
Author
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'