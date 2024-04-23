‘I hope it was worth never seeing your grandkids again’: Mom gets perfect revenge on scheming grandma who told police she was assaulting her children

The mother-in-law/daughter-in-law relationship is one of the most infamously fraught dynamics in family units in many cases, but few reach the shocking, soap opera-like heights of falsely accusing the mother of your grandchildren of assault out of pure vindictive pettiness.

That’s what happened to TikTok user bostonink aka Beth, however, after a falling out with her kids’ grandmother (the mother of their father, not hers). After finding out the woman was instructing her children to lie to her and “do sneaky things” behind her back, Beth told her that she was on a “time out” and she wouldn’t allow her to see her kids for a while. That’s when the grandmother hit back with something truly shocking and cruel.

“So, yesterday the DCF and the police came to my house,” Beth kicked off her video, recounting the situation the morning after. Why did they do that? Because the grandmother had contacted the authorities and falsely claimed that Beth’s daughter “was being molested” and that their children were “being abused.” As Beth deadpanned, “Wild, but sure.”

Obviously, the sick goal here was to get Beth’s own kids taken away from her so that the grandmother could get custody herself. Unfortunately for her, and fortunately for Beth, the woman that Beth hilariously dubs “a dumb gutter muppet” had one tiny, minuscule flaw in her plan. She seemed to forget that she had gloated to Beth in a series of text messages about how she was going to file a report and make up all these horrible lies.

The authorities obviously respond strongly to “bad faith” reports, accusations that hold no actual weight, as they are such an offensive waste of their time, so the police actually encouraged Beth to file charges against her kids’ grandmother over this as she has the woman’s confession right there on her phone.

While this is a welcome twist in the tale and should result in this gutter muppet grandmother getting her just desserts, Beth admitted that whatever happens won’t take away the trauma of the night her family just experienced. “No matter how charges I file or you go to prison or get fined,” she said, addressing the grandmother. “It’s not gonna change the fact that my daughter cried herself to sleep last night.”

“So I hope it was worth never seeing your grandkids again,” Beth concluded. “And the jail time I hope you serve.”

TikTok was so engrossed in Beth’s family drama, with the comments flooded with demands for an update, that Beth shared a follow-up within 24 hours. In it, she revealed the specifics of the grandmother’s report, in which she claims that Beth’s daughter was being “graped [sic]” by Beth’s boyfriend (who, by the way, works with the Make A Wish Foundation) while Beth recorded it. In addition, she claimed Beth, her boyfriend, and Beth’s “75-year-old grandmother” were “beating” both children. “I don’t know where that part [came from],” Beth admitted. “That was extra wild.”

Upon reaching out to her kids’ biological father, he was horrified to find out what his mother had reported and contacted the DCF himself to tell them his mother was “insane,” that Beth was absolutely a fit and loving mother, and that her claims should be disregarded. As for what’s at the root of these wild accusations, Beth explained that the woman is not good with money and presumably thought she would get some kind of allowance from the state if she got custody of Beth’s kids, as they have cystic fibrosis. “However, I don’t get social security checks for these kids, so I don’t know why she thinks she would” Beth admitted.

Often in these cases, TikTik encourages the person who’s been wronged to lawyer up and seek out an attorney’s advice. Usually, for whatever reason, they don’t, but in this case Beth did just that and an attorney has agreed to take her case. With a restraining order now filed against her and some serious charges coming her way, this grandmother’s twisted plot to destroy Beth’s life definitely did not go as planned. Still, if it wasn’t for her texted confession, this story could’ve had a very different ending.

