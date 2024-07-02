‘I want what she is drinking’: Teen conspiracy theorist explains crazy yet compelling theory for how dinosaurs might actually still be alive

From reported documents to the discovery of super-sized fossils, we certainly have all the proof in the world that dinosaurs did exist at one point in time. But the major question circulating on TikTok right now is — are some dinosaurs still alive?

Recommended Videos

The theory in itself might appear far-fetched and delusional to some, but a video shared to the media platform by @asphalt_angel definitely helps to make a compelling theory about the possibility of dinosaurs still being here on Earth. In the short but thought-provoking video, the OP’s teenage daughter unveils a head-turning conspiracy about how the infamous Megalodon — or as she calls it, “Megladongalong” — is potentially still out there in the ocean.

To make matters more interesting, the teen offered up a statistic about the ocean, stating that 95% of the entire ocean has yet to be properly explored and discovered. Thus, the teen has made an educated guess that the Megalodon is still alive, and any explorers who have used boats and submarines to try and find the beastly species have been eaten by the creature.

As to be expected, commenters on the video were notably hesitant about the theory, although many TikTokers are in agreement with the teen simply because her Georgia accent makes her explanation that much better.

Despite the conspiracy theory sounding a tad delusional, the truth of the matter is that a large majority of the ocean truly has gone unexplored, as stated by the National Geographic Society. Does that mean the Megalodon and other oceanic dinosaurs are real? Well, we don’t know that for sure, but we know that we definitely won’t be firing up a submarine any time soon to find out. Unless we have Jason Statham with us, of course.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy