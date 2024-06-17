‘I wish this was a joke’: Stalker spying on woman through window as she plays with her baby is the most chilling thing you will see today

A strange man preying on a mother who’s home alone while looking after her baby is literally the stuff horror films are made of, but sadly for TikTok user Lissa it’s a story she’s living out in real life.

Lissa went viral for sharing a genuinely chilling video which has, at the time of writing, been seen by nearly 22 million people. The video captures Lissa tending to her infant son… while in the background a man eagerly looks through the window, his hands and face pressed up against the glass. “Trying to discretely record my stalker for the police,” Lissa captioned the video.

@heyy.itslissa (THIS IS NOT MY HOME) I wish this was a joke but it isnt. Almost a month of being followed and watched. #stalker ♬ original sound – Ralyks

Given how brazenly this man is watching Lissa in broad daylight, many were skeptical that what we were seeing here was genuine, speculating that this was just a darkly comic skit and the man in question was actually an older friend or relative. To put things straight, Lissa told the full story in a serious of follow-ups. The level of distress she displays, and the level of detail in her recollections, make clear that tragically this video is the real deal.

First of all, Lissa clarified that this video was not taken in her home. She is currently staying at a Ronald McDonald House — free housing situated by hospitals for those who have children in need of medical attention. Lissa is staying there with her husband and when getting some food at McDonald’s one day a stranger came up to her and told her he’d seen her at the house. Assuming he was a resident too, she tried to start a friendly conversation, but he only kept on asking “Where is the man?” Soon, Lissa’s husband came back with the food, and the stranger became shifty and left without getting any food for himself.

The next day — just as we see in the video above — Lissa spotted the same man spying on her through her window. She told the facility’s staff, and although they recognized the man from her description, they waved away her concerns. He is being treated for mental health issues nearby and is a bit of a local character, they told Lissa, but they had never heard of him stalking anyone, so they dismissed her claims that he had been looking through her window.

So when he did the same thing again the next day, Lissa decided to record it. She explains that what we see in the video is just a brief snippet and he was actually there for a very long time, seemingly unconcerned about how obvious he was being and that she could see him. A very emotional Lissa then went to the staff, presenting them with the video, and finally they believed her. The police were called… but they turned out to be less than useless.

Lissa claims that, once they got there, the police were not interested in taking her statement or seeing the video evidence, and told her they were going to check out the surrounding area for the man. Someone else then informed Lissa that the two cops did a cursory look-around outside before simply driving off, not even taking any official details.

Just when you think things couldn’t get any more dramatic, Lissa’s latest update ups the ante and leaves us more concerned than before. Lissa has now identified her stalker — his name is Angelo Tyrone Cooper and, back in 2005, he was arrested for assaulting and raping five women. Despite the attitude of the police, then, this man undoubtedly presents a clear danger to Lissa if he continues to stalk her.

Obviously, all is TikTok is concerned for Lissa’s wellbeing. Unfortunately, she’s clarified in the comments that Cooper has yet to arrested or investigated by the police for his stalking, and she cannot relocate at present due to her need to be near the hospital for her baby. We’ll update this as soon as more information emerges, but until then Lissa should know that the entire internet is praying that she remains safe and well.

