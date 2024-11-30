‘I would have immediately called a priest’: Hands-off mom lets her little one deal with a terrifying ghost all on her lonesome

It may not be Halloween anymore, but paranormal activity has no calendar. There’s a very specific side of the internet that tells real-life ghost stories all year around. And if you’re not ready for it, they will cause even the bravest of grown-ups to lose sleep at night.

One mom on TikTok took to the internet with her own ghost story and needless to say, the comment section will be sleeping lights ON tonight!

She explained that one day her daughter came to her and revealed that a little girl had started appearing at her window. Initially, the details were vague and unalarming, and neither the mother nor her daughter felt particularly disturbed by these visits. However, the situation took a chilling turn when the daughter described the visitor as having a “really scary face” and insisting she come outside to play at night. Despite her refusal, claiming it was against the rules to go out after dark, the spectral child persisted.

That’s when the mom realized they might have a ghost situation on their hands.

So she told her daughter to ignore her new, ghoulish friend and she will go away. Unfortunately, that tactic did not work. The daughter came back and told her mom that the little girl kept banging on her window, telling her she had to come outside right now without telling her mommy. Not only that, but the creepy little girl was very insistent and very assertive to her mortal friend.

So, the mom told her daughter to tell the ghost to go away and never come back. She said to tell her she did not want to see her ever again. Apparently, those were the magic words. The little girl told the daughter that when she heard those words she had to listen, and the ghost went away for good.

The comment section was equally as creeped out as the mom was, if not also a little curious as to why she left her daughter to deal with this very creepy scenario all on her own. Several told the mom they should’ve let her daughter sleep in her room.

A few people said they would’ve immediately called a priest, and others took to the comments to ward off any negative energy they got from the video, one even said they would’ve installed cameras immediately. The mom did follow up and said that she checked on her daughter several times a night, checked the windows, and that the home had a full security system, so if someone tried to touch her daughter’s window or enter the home, she would’ve noticed.

She also stated that while she was completely freaked out, her daughter was not scared at all. According to the AACAP, children are more susceptible to experiencing perceived paranormal activity. Hallucinations or hearing voices can occur in early childhood development as a sign that a child is struggling with heavy emotional problems. This could be because of emotional distress, physical illness, certain medication, or psychiatric illnesses.

Hearing about these things from a child can often seem like paranormal activity. If it’s not of those things then you might have a ghost in your home. But maybe rule out the other stuff before you go calling a priest. Or have your child tell the hallucinations, voices, and ghouls to go away and never come back. That seemed to work for this mom.

