‘May god protect me & those watching’: Two teens playing with a Ouija board unleash a prophecy that will keep you up at night

Not to sound like Lemony Snicket, but if you’d rather read about feelgood stories involving adorable dogs and Fedex drivers delivering wholesome packages then you may want to look elsewhere. The only thing waiting for you here is existential dread and a threat to your grasp on reality in the face of the apparent proof of the power of the supernatural. Oh, you’re still reading? Well, don’t say I didn’t warn you.

“If you’re laying in bed and you actually wanna sleep tonight, you should skip this,” warns TikTok user Escalation Bunny as she begins a particularly sinister story time. “For the rest of us who like scaring the sh*t out of ourselves, welcome.” The tale the TikToker proceeds to tell may stretch credulity to the extent that it’s guaranteed to haunt your dreams, but she assures us it really happened.

TLDR: Escalation Bunny once had a friend who asked a Ouija board how old she would be when she died, and it turned out to be tragically spot on.

@escalationbunny Yes this is true. Throwback to abc familys 13 days of halloween. 👻 ♬ original sound – Escalation Bunny

Escalation Bunny explains that, back when she was 12, she and her best friend, Christina, would often play with a Ouija board. The board, she claims, would only work for Christina, however, and the TikToker jokes that whatever ghost was controlling the board had “diarrhea of the mouth” because its answers were much wordier than the norm. One time, she and Christina had just watched the Tim Burton movie Big Fish and the latter decided to repeat a scene from the film and ask the Ouija board how old she would be when she died. The reply? 22 years old.

While Escalation Bunny was freaked out, Christina seemed strangely calm about the terrifying prediction. “Little did we know that something had been set in motion,” she says,” and some weird sh*t started happening over the next 10 years.”

A year later, Christina’s middle school boyfriend died when he was trying to fix a tree swing for his little sister and ended up accidentally hanging himself with the rope — I know, this feels like a story time in and of itself but that’s all the info we get about that horrifying incident. Christina herself seemed strangely accepting of his death, telling her friend “I think I’m going to see him again soon.”

Fast forward a few years, and Christina got married at the age of 21 and soon after gave birth to a son. Escalation Bunny admits that, by this time, she and Christina had grown apart but she later found out that, when she went on a family trip in the mountains, Christina was involved in a car accident while driving through the tracks with her cousin. The pair had careened right off a clifftop. Christina did not survive. She was 22.

Suffice it to say, this whole story is the purest form of the “I don’t claim this negative energy” meme. There are three possibilities here, but none of them is comforting. Either there really was a blabbermouth ghost that accurately predicted Christina’s death or, as Escalation Bunny admits she used to suspect, Christina faked the eerie prediction to scare her friend.

Alternatively, Christina did move the board’s planchette to spell out the answer, but it was done subconsciously. If you’ve ever wondered how a Ouija board moves when all participants swear they didn’t do it, this is an instance of the ideomotor phenomenon — whereby a person enters such a suggestive state their body makes an automatic muscular reaction. Here’s the thing, though: even if there wasn’t a ghost and Christina did it herself, the prediction still ended up becoming a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Moral of the story, kids: next time someone suggests messing around with a Ouija board, why not just watching cute animal videos on TikTok instead?

