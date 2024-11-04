‘I would never step foot in that car again’: Man’s car becomes infested with rats after being parked on New York City street

When it comes to New York, there’s so much that makes the city unique, from the iconic scenery, to the people, even the rodents! That’s right, I mean where else can you see a bunch of rats make their home in somebody’s car parked on the street?

The rats in NYC are a force to be reckoned with, especially since they simply do not care. There’s a myth that says you’re never more than six feet away from a rat, and I reckon the person that made that up must have come from New York, because they truly are everywhere.

A video posted to TikTok shows an infestation of rats who have set up shop in some guy’s car. The clip was recorded by a good samaritan who apparently noticed the rats hiding behind the wheels and under the bonnet of the car. It’s not his car, but the owner does show up eventually, and the man recording warns him about the potentially dangerous situation.

Remy moved from Paris to New York and instantly turned to a life of crime, apparently. He went from hiding under a chef’s hat and cooking gourmet meals to hiding under a car bonnet and hijacking vehicles. Another celebrity lost to drugs, so it seems. Or maybe these rats are looking for George Santos – perhaps they’re out for revenge and they thought this was his car, who knows?

These rats fear nothing

All jokes aside, this is a pretty wild situation. After all, how was that car parked there long enough for a whole family of rats to move in? It’s a good thing this guy came along with his anti-rat spray to save the day as they scarper off pretty quick once he begins spraying. It seems like a pretty common occurrence in the city too, as the guy has more than a few videos showing rats wondering around.

In the comments, people were quick to write off the whole city. One asked, “Omg how do ppl live there” while another said, “New York has as a whole different problem.” People just don’t understand, the rats are a part of the charm! According to MandMPestControl.com, there are around 3 million rats living in NYC with the numbers increasing by 50% since 2010. That’s an awful lot of rats, but some would dare to say there’s even more than that.

One user suggested leaving the hood open to deter the rats, “I live in the country. We have learned that if you leave the hood open, they won’t bother.” Although, leaving your hood open in the city would probably lead to a different type of problem as another user replied, “In California or New York if you leave the hood open it will be gone by the time u get back.”

The only solution is to get yourself some of that spray and hose your car down with it whenever you leave it parked in the city. On the bright side, the video has introduced a bunch of people to a whole new side of TikTok, known as ‘RatTok.’ So if you’re a fan of the little furry beasts, then it’s definitely worth checking it out.

