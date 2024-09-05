‘I’m being hypnotized’: Revolutionary dancer introduces a new way to groove that anyone can master

You’ve heard of the hustle, the whip, the renegade, and even the cha-cha slide.

As humans, we live for a new dance trend; every six months, a brand new dance goes viral. Especially with the creation of TikTok, we get fun new dances to try out every single day. Sure, TikTok has become much more than a dance app, but every once in a while we make our way back to our roots.

Grace Reiter has taken it upon herself to kickstart our next great dance trend. She posted a video of a new and innovative way to use your body to move to music. She demonstrated through rhythmic arm movements and inspiring arm-ogrophy that we’ve all been missing out on shaking what our mamas gave us.

And no, it’s not booty or belly dancing, but arm-fat dancing that it the newest dance craze sweeping the nation.

Commenters are seriously impressed by Grace’s rhythmic abilities, and many are finding themselves completely unable to stop watching the rhythmic rippling of her arms. One commenter even equated it to being hypnotized. You may think that a one-minute video of someone shaking their arms would be boring or strange, but in reality, it may be the most fascinating thing you see all day.

Some people even said that their arm fat had been a big insecurity for them, but the fact that it can be put to use in such a fabulous new way has completely cured them of their anxieties. People praised her talent and creativity, calling her the best to ever do it when it comes to arm fat dancing.

Grace seems to have recognized her own genius and very specific niche on TikTok, and has since uploaded more videos with ideas on how exactly to use your arm fat to get moving and grooving. At this point, people are practically begging her to teach them her ways of arm-fat dancing. They’re praising her as a talented pioneer of dance and art.

If the delectable dance of arm-ogrophy doesn’t do it for you then at the very least you have to be impressed by her creativity. And if you always found yourself standing in the corner at the club, insecure, bobbing your head to the music, Grace has made a place for you. Next time you want to bust onto the dance floor, just down your drink, stretch out your arms, and get to jiggling.

