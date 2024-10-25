‘I’m so thankful you are alive’: Photographer barely makes it out after her client’s dog snaps and mauls her mid-photoshoot

Dogs are, on the whole, awesome. But every now and then, there are scary stories about mangy mutts, or unsocialized dogs who can’t keep their paws to themselves. For photographer, author, and TikTok content creator Christina Wall, a traumatic incident with a Cane Corso almost cost her life.

Recommended Videos

The encounter, which Christina shared in an emotional video, left her shaken and covered in stitches. Fighting back tears in her video, she began her story by saying, “Yesterday was not a good day. I cried most of the entire day.” She went on to describe the harrowing experience, sharing her motivation for telling her story—to help others in similar situations.

A bad dog

In her video, Christina assured viewers she would respect her client’s privacy by not revealing any names or faces. However, she did confirm that her clients were a mother and her children, who brought two large dogs to the photoshoot, one of which was a Cane Corso.

Christina had no warning about the type of dog she’d be photographing until mid-session when the clients informed her that they’d be bringing out a Cane Corso. Concerned, she even jokingly messaged the client, saying, “As long as they don’t bite me.” She explained that she has worked with dogs throughout her 14-year career and, despite her extensive experience, felt uneasy. When she asked the client’s son about the dog’s behavior, he admitted that it had never been around strangers. Worse yet, the dog was on anti-anxiety medication.

The incident happened in a flash. The dog first bit her back, leaving no punctures, but quickly turned on her arm, causing serious injury. Christina recounted: “I didn’t provoke him; he just bolted.”

As she showed the deep punctures on her arm, she thanked her instincts, which kept her moving and prevented the dog from latching on. She warned her viewers not to run or freeze. When faced with a similar situation, maneuver your body while facing the dog. While she noted her emotional wounds were deeper than her physical ones, the experience has shaken her confidence in working with dogs.

In her caption, she urged her fellow photographers to carry a taser or something to protect themselves if they photograph dogs. She explained: “It was all of 37 seconds, and if I had done anything differently… my life would be very much different right now. I could have died, easily.”

Following her post, viewers flooded her with love, also sharing personal stories of dog-related trauma, and expressing relief that she had survived the incident. While Christina assured her fans that she’s physically fine, she did mention that she now suffers from PTSD. She explained that she had to take down the clip of her fighting off the dog due to her client’s urging. Here’s hoping she recovers quickly and can spend more time working with better-behaved and more placid dogs.

And, as always, remember that even if an owner assures you that their dog isn’t aggressive and doesn’t bite, you shouldn’t take them at their word.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy