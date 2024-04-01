‘I’m starting to think this may not be a joke’: Man’s lifelong ‘Zootopia’ obsession escalates into Disney taking legal action

It’s so important to have passion in life.

Recommended Videos

You know, things you’re interested in, things you’ll ride for, things that will allow you to go viral on TikTok. @JudyHoppsL0vr69 certainly knows that feeling, unfortunately for him his passion for Disney’s Zootopia and its leading character Judy Hopps, landed him in kind of an unexpected and certainly dramatic position.

He relayed his journey and downfall as a Judy Hopps superfan for his 600 thousand TikTok followers.

It all started when he first saw Zootopia when it came out in 2016. He loved the movie so much that he saw it three more times in theaters and then 648 times in the span of a year when the movie came out on DVD and Blue Ray.

Because of his slight obsession with the movie he and his friends developed a bit in which he called Judy Hopps hot, which he is careful to emphasize is a joke and seemed to be the start of quite a few Judy Hopps-related jokes.

He then creates his TikTok account which is named in honor of Judy Hopps and acts as a continuation of his joking obsession with her. His content included continuing to joke that Judy Hopps is hot, covering his walls with pictures of her, and buying a Judy Hopps fursuit.

@judyhoppsl0vr69 They were so surprised #fyp #viral #judyhopps #zootopia ♬ original sound – Nik The New York Times even reached out to him to comment on behalf of the furry community. Then Disney asked to have a phone call with him, which obviously terrified him into believing he was about to be sued, but they only told him he couldn’t sell merch with Judy Hopps’ likeness on it.

He assumed everything was fine until Disney blocked him on all of their social media six months later and then three months after that he received a notice banning him from all Disney probably.

So everything was not in fact fine. Needless to say, his Judy Hopps shenanigans aren’t looking so much like a joke anymore.

Commenters were a little more shocked than they were sympathetic noting that despite his “Put a finger down if…” format this just might be a completely original experience. Others noted that maybe you can’t post and do all of those things as a joke. Perhaps there’s a line somewhere. If he can find it.

Some people even said that his entire page made them feel the need to contact a trusted adult.

Yet people keep watching and he has continued to make Judy Hopps-related content, even getting a Judy Hopps tramp stamp. So far he hasn’t shared any cease and desist letters from the Disney company so those who can’t look away can enjoy his never-ending stream of jokes about everyone’s favorite police bunny.