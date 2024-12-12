‘I’m traumatized watching this’: Hotel-goer is left terrified when a stranger tries to unlock their adjoining door

We’ve all heard horror stories about hotels, from horrible smells and unruly guests, to rude staff that can ruin a peaceful stay. In some cases, a hotel stay can leave a lasting impression, but not for the right reasons. And that’s precisely what happened to one TikToker who was able to capture part of her disturbing experience on video.

Madeline Kate Knight (@madelinekateknight) shared a video on TikTok she recorded during her stay at a hotel for a work trip. In the video, someone is seen slowly sliding a slip of paper under the adjoining door to her hotel room. If that wasn’t creepy enough, Madeline said the person was attempting to open the door as well. “Still traumatized,” she captioned the post.

Users flooded the comments section, saying how disturbing the short clip was, with one saying, “I’m traumatized watching this,” and another saying, “Oh my god I have the chills.” Others wrote that this was the reason why they refused to stay in a hotel room with an adjoining door unless they knew the person staying on the other side, while some told Madeline to alert the front desk and call the police immediately, which she did.

In another video, Madeline provided more details about her scary experience. As Madeline went up to her hotel room, a man in his 40s was in the elevator with her. She had a bad gut feeling about him. There was no interaction between them, but the man saw her enter her room, as it was just across the elevator. Madeline made sure to lock her doors and engage the deadbolt.

She was on a FaceTime call with her boyfriend to say goodnight when she heard knocking. She checked to see who it was, but there was no one there. Thinking that it was someone knocking on another door, Madeline continued her night routine and hung up with her boyfriend. As she was in the bathroom removing her makeup, however, she heard a scratching noise and then noticed a piece of paper under the door to the adjoining room. She didn’t pay it any attention though, thinking that it just fell from her bag. Then, the scratching noise happened again, and this time, Madeline saw something really disturbing — a man’s hand “knuckle-deep” under the adjoining door.

Understandably, Madeline was “scared s**tless.” She immediately called the front desk, but she got no answer. She then called the police and told them what happened and thankfully, they said they would be on their way. Madeline called her mother while waiting for the police, and as she was waiting, another piece of paper was slipped under the door, which she was able to capture on video. In the notes, the man pleaded for Madeline to let him come over, as he wrote that he could treat her better than her boyfriend.

Madeline alerted her colleagues about what happened, and they helped her pack her belongings and move her to another room that the hotel provided. The man was apparently drunk, but other than that, Madeline didn’t know how the police handled the situation. She shared her video to spread awareness to other solo travelers and advised viewers to never get an adjoining room and to be aware of other guests when staying in hotels.

