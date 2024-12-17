‘Imagine this as the “highlight” of your journalistic career’: Annual reminder that Laura Ingraham once tried to drink a steak to own the libs

Laura Ingraham and hard-hitting journalism may be polar opposites, like millennials and making phone calls, but the Fox News host had one memorable segment that might need a Pultizer prize.

Okay, that might be too much. But you do need to watch the video that TikTok user @y566ulmary shared of Ingraham attempting to drink a steak. Yes, that really happened, and yes, it’s as bonkers s it sounds.

As Ingraham explained (not that there is any valid explanation), she presented “the ultimate trigger culinary sculpture with everything the Democrats hate” including a piece of steak, plastic straws, and lightbulbs. That would be bad enough but this being Ingraham, who approaches everything in a melodramatic and hateful way, she took it a step further. After asking “Can you sip a steak?” (no?) she proceeded to, well, attempt this very thing. According to her, it’s delicious and has “vapors of the steak.” I don’t think you can taste vapors? I don’t have a news show, though, so I could be wrong here.

After settling that once and for all, the truly baffling Fox News host said, “These are the light bulbs that Andrew Yang said are so dangerous to the planet because they burn out too often.” She asked if there would be conduction when she put the lightbulb on the steak. Again, no? Because why would anyone do that?

TikTok users were just as amused as I was watching this. One user wrote, “Imagine this as the ‘highlight’ of your journalistic career.” Another said, “Why did they have to waste a steak?” Someone else said, “I’m only offended by how lame that was.”

Let’s talk about these so-called Democratic triggers. In 2021, Lauren Boebert got all bent out of shape over a false rumor that President Biden was going to limit how much red meat people could obtain. (You knew she would be involved in this, right?) Republicans are terrified that the increasing awareness of climate change means their red meat will be taken away. Okay, it’s not totally without merit. The Democrats have talked about the problem of cattle and the environment. But, as far as I can tell, red meat is still around, and rather than sipping a steak, I drink normal beverages like coffee and water. And the only thing I want with my steak is some hot, crispy French fries! And maybe some aioli.

The lightbulbs don’t really need to be talked about, because Ingraham seems to have a fundamental misunderstanding of how electricity works and there’s nothing anyone can do about that. But the plastic straw thing remains hilarious. No one thinks that more plastic is a good idea, but the fact that so many Republicans are absolutely devastated at the idea of these objects being banned is more than a little worrisome. Sean Hannity is particularly attached and said, “I love my plastic straw. I hate those paper straws.” Some cities have banned them, and guess what, nothing terrible happened. People just… use paper straws? Or don’t use straws at all, since that’s also possible? There is also a ban on plastic bags in some states, and again, that’s not a big deal at all. But Hannity and Ingraham aren’t actually known for being reasonable.

Ingraham finished her segment with “that’s all the time we have tonight.” And, you know what, I’m really curious what else she would have included if she had more time on the air. She did say that Democrats also hate SUVS, so at least she didn’t try to drink one of those.

