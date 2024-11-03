‘Intrusive thoughts for the win’: Dad-to-be makes prediction over baby’s gender, but a slip of the tongue exposes the real question on his mind

Gender reveal parties are a delight to watch when things go the right way and the couple gets to celebrate and cheer for their upcoming bundle of joy’s gender before birth. But sometimes, even a flub could be equally or even more entertaining, especially when the most unexpected thing happens at these parties out of the blue.

An expectant couple is currently making rounds online when their supposed simple gender reveal party turned into a “memeable” moment for the dad-to-be after he let his intrusive thoughts take over him.

In a clip TikTok user JMZ uploaded to the short-form video platform last week, a young mom and dad shared their prediction for their baby’s gender on camera while preparing for the highlight of their Halloween-themed gender reveal party.

“I’m the mom and I think it’s a girl,” the mom-to-be confidently says in front of the camera while holding a gas stove lighter.

The camera then pans to the dad-to-be, who initially wanted to share his guess in the most nonchalant manner, only to be stunned by the words that come out of his mouth mid-sentence.

“I’m the dad and I like it black,” he says before catching on his blunder and correcting it quickly by saying, “A boy,” while shaking his head and pursing his lips.

The video instantly went viral as many people found the father-to-be’s mistake the funniest thing to happen at a casual gender reveal party. The clip has since been viewed more than 11.7 million times and garnered over 1.2 million hearts as well as thousands of comments poking fun at the man’s slip of the tongue.

“Fam intrusive thoughts took over,” one commenter wrote, while another said, “Bros honesty is unbeatable.”

Others kept the joke rolling while sharing their own guesses.

Someone commented, “I’m a stranger and I think he knows something he’s trying to keep to himself.” A different user opined, “I’m a stranger and I think he regrets it,” as another chimed in, saying, “I’m the viewer and I’m concerned.”

A few also expressed interest in finding out if the baby’s skin color matches their dad’s. But since the mom-to-be looked like she still has months before that discovery takes place (based on her quite small baby bump), these curious souls will have to wait to get answers.

Meanwhile, another gender reveal party also went viral on TikTok recently for the confusing result of a Cuban couple’s balloon-popping gesture. Apparently, when the expectant mom punctured the large black balloon her husband was holding, both pink and blue confetti flew out, causing instant disbelief for both parents.

At first, they tried to make sense of the situation, asking guests if they understood the result correctly that they were having twins. But turns out it was just a joke played on them by the organizers. A follow-up showed them doing another reveal, where they finally learned that they were having a girl.

The first clip featuring the prank has been viewed more than 2.3 million times and liked over 75,000 times as of writing. Thousands also poked fun at the dad-to-be in the video for his stunned expression when the confetti popped out of the balloon, with one person commenting, “He wasn’t ready to have 2 kids at once lol.”

Well, the woes of the second daddy-to-be aside, a white couple giving birth to a black baby isn’t always the scandal everyone imagines it to be. As highlighted by BBC in its report about a baby with fair skin born to Black parents, “a person’s colour is influenced by about 12 different genes, which together control the amount of pigment – or melanin – produced in the skin.” So, it is very much possible that the parents carried the light skin gene variants and the child inherited both, causing the different skin color and it works vice versa, like in the famous case of Sandra Laing, the black baby who was born to Afrikan parents in the mid-1950s.

