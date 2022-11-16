Billionaire and former president Donald Trump has announced that he will be running for president in 2024. Since then, people have wondered if his recent announcement would mean his eventual return to Twitter after he was banned. Trump’s Twitter account was permanently suspended due to multiple allegations of instigating the U.S. Capitol Riots back in Jan. 2021.

Since his suspension, Trump launched his own social media site called Truth Social. It’s a social media site that promised to be more “open” and “free.” despite it only being available to U.S. users only. However, some users accused the social media website of a conservative bubble, especially since the most followed user is Trump himself.

But could Trump’s old Twitter account lifted after he announced his 2024 U.S. presidential candidacy?

Is Donald Trump banned from Twitter?

When Elon Musk took over Twitter, he claimed that he would “bring free speech back” to the people. Conservatives assumed this would mean that the social media platform would reinstate Trump’s account. Unfortunately, that doesn’t seem to be the case. The former president’s Twitter account — @realDonaldTrump — is still permanently suspended.

However, it was reported by ABC Australia that Trump has attempted to lift his Twitter ban through the U.S. courts. Trump and his lawyers filed a lawsuit against Twitter, stating that the ban was a form of censorship and “broke the first amendment.” If Twitter loses the court case, the social media company would have to pay “compensatory and punitive damages” and would receive a court order to unban the account.

It seems like a court order may be necessary since Musk posted a tweet, which stated that he’s all for Trump’s return on Twitter. This post was brought to light when Trump announced his candidacy and plenty of conservatives called the new Twitter CEO to unban Trump on the website.

Even though I think a less divisive candidate would be better in 2024, I still think Trump should be restored to Twitter — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 12, 2022

Neither Musk nor Twitter have announced Trump’s return to the website. However, it seems like the former president will continue to fight to reinstate his account back. For now, his Twitter page remains blank.