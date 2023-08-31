‘It was hotter inside than outside’: Woman successfully saves sweltering Little Caesars staff and customers from overheating

Despite what all of us were taught growing up, sometimes being a tattle-tale is the right thing to do. This particular tattle-tale wasn’t shy to call the state government after she discovered the hellish working conditions of her local Little Caesar’s. In her viral TikTok, she explains that when her fiance went to pick up their pizza, he noticed the teenage employees working in a kitchen that was hotter than the 120-degree heat wave.

She said that the building’s temperature was noticeably warmer than the air outside, and that the next time she was craving a five-dollar pizza, she would be taking her business elsewhere — and she called the Illinois Department of Labor to let them know.

Commenters were in full support of her actions, sharing similar experiences from themselves, their children, and their friends. “My daughter works at the one in Middletown Ohio and she’s been dealing with the same thing. My son also worked there but quit because of the heat,” one mom commented.

Concerned viewers begged for updates as the whole saga unfolded, wanting to know what she heard from the Department of Labor and whether anything had been done. She let them know that the Department of Labor told her to call OSHA, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, to report the incident instead.

Commenters continued to praise her for caring so much about the local employees and making sure that they get fair working conditions. Others encouraged her to give cooperate a call as well, and said they wished someone had cared this much when they were in the same position.

In her final installment of the Little Caesar’s saga, the TikToker shared that she had just recently been back to the same location, and although she hadn’t heard anything back from OSHA, she noticed that they had some industrial strength air conditioners finally cooling down their employees.

Commenters celebrated right along with her, praising the power of making the right phone calls and social media for the little victory.

Working conditions like the ones at the Illinois Little Caesars are no joke. According to Healthline, outside temperatures between 105 degrees and 130 make heat exhaustion far more likely, and higher than that can cause heatstroke. The Mayo Clinic cautions against doing any strenuous activities in extreme temperatures and to go see a doctor if symptoms like heavy sweating, dizziness, and nausea don’t improve.

This video is a great example of the positive results of taking action when something doesn’t seem right. And now she can enjoy her pizza in peace, knowing the employees weren’t dying of heat stroke to make it.