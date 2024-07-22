Image Credit: Disney
Daughter can't handle how chill her mom is after getting the worst haircut of her life
Screengrabs via @lilyrose___s/TikTok
Social Media
News

‘It’s inspiring how relaxed she is’: Daughter can’t handle how chill her mom is after getting the worst haircut of her life

Her hair may be uneven, but her chakras are aligned.
Margarida Bastos
Margarida Bastos
Published: Jul 22, 2024 09:47 am

In the face of adversity, we could all aspire to someday possess an ounce of the stoic, serene demeanor this mother embodies after she is given what must surely be the worst haircut of her entire existence.

This TikTok user, known as lilyrose___s, has the reaction most of us would have upon walking into a room and seeing her mom’s disastrous new haircut: uncontrollable laughter, while still tiptoeing around her feelings. But even though her words suggest she is discontented, her mother’s tone and poise indicate she is not half as bothered as most would be if they were met with a similar unpleasant surprise from a hairdresser.

Keep Calm, it’s only a bad haircut

@lilyrose___s

I can confirm Julia is now okay. #botchedhair

♬ Head Empty – Tsundere Twintails

Julia –  the mother’s name as identified in the caption – is described by her daughter as the humblest woman ever, a character trait that is evidenced in the video. Seated at the desk with a laptop on her lap, she appears focused on the screen while running her fingers distractedly through her incongruous blonde locks.

Enter Lily, who understandably breaks into a fit of laughter. She’s unsure, as we are, whether Julia can fully perceive how odd and uneven her haircut looks from the back. Still, the older woman remains the epitome of grace and easygoingness as she responds to her daughter’s comments, speculating at one point how the lady who cut her hair must have been a trainee.

It is clear from the comment section that beyond finding the haircut hilariously disastrous, netizens were extremely amused by Julia’s relaxed reaction to what could’ve easily ruined someone’s day.

“I reckon she was a trainee, 💀the most british response 😂 😭 I love her,” wrote one commenter.

“I need to know what she said when they finished and showed her 🤣” commented another.

It thankfully appears that “Julia is okay now,” which may mean that Lily, as her mother requested, did something to remediate the damage. Either way, awful haircut or not, we hope Julia never loses her inspiringly calm and positive spirit.

