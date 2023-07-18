‘It’s on your back!’: Supermarket rat prank gives startled customer an unexpected workout

In this day and age, it’s become a common practice for “pranks” to serve as the ever-present punchline to jokes that truthfully either hit or miss depending on the specific situation. In the past, pranksters have relied on dangerous trends — such as randomly walking into people’s homes — to get popular on social media platforms and savor just a hint of mainstream clout. That being said, it’s worth noting that a large majority of online pranks are executed in a lighthearted way that provides endless laughter for its target audience.

One gut-busting prank in particular is picking up plenty of steam over on TikTok, where one viral video showcased a man in a grocery store who believed a fake rat was real. As a result, the man began silently shouting, screaming, kicking, dancing, and doing just about every physical movement one can think of to try and get the “rat” off of him. By the end of the man’s fast-paced motions, he was visibly exhausted and slightly collapsing as he struggled to get back up to his feet.

Of course, various commenters on the video insisted that they were laughing for several minutes at the prank’s hilarity, with many finding particular humor in the man “dancing with the rat” and the sound of his shoes squeaking on the supermarket floor as he attempted to battle a plastic rat toy.

Having a fake rat attached to a string and placed on your shoulder forcing you to dance around a supermarket like a madman probably wasn’t an ideal situation, but one can only assume that some lighthearted remarks and innocent laughter was shared between all parties once the cameras stopped rolling.