‘I’ve been waiting to share this tea’: Woman ‘exposes’ Ariana Grande for stealing her boyfriend back in 2010

As far as public image is concerned, it’s not been a hot couple of weeks for pop superstar Ariana Grande. After rumors circulated that Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez were heading for a divorce, the plot undoubtedly thickened once another rumor busted a few bubbles — and that would be the ongoing rumor that Grande had a long-standing affair with her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater. And with this rumor casting a dark cloud over the singer’s head, folks have wasted little time when it comes to pulling out receipts in regard to Grande’s dating history.

In the aftermath of information about the alleged affair being leaked online, users on TikTok have orchestrated a deep-dive into Grande’s past relationships. An interesting theory being presented pertains to the revelation that Grande has romantically involved herself with men who were already in relationships at the time of her forming a relationship with them. In fact, one user in particular by the name of Rikki Valentina insisted that Grande stole her boyfriend way back in 2010 and that she had been waiting for years to “spill the tea” on the situation and “expose” the pop singer.

And while it’s worth noting that folks should take someone “spilling the tea” with a grain of salt before proof is provided, Valentina actually followed up her accusation involving Grande by sharing her personal experience in another video. In the clip, Valentina explains her relationship back in 2009 with a man named Christian, who many TikTokers in the comments below believe to be actor Christian Fortune.

@rikkivalentina Replying to @caca cruncher Part 2 #arianagrande #ethanslater in the end things are ment to be but maybe by us putting her on blast she will stop this behavior. ♬ April Fool – Rikki Valentina

Later in the video, Valentina revealed that Christian and Ariana exchanged messages behind Valentina’s back which provided details about the two meeting up in Grande’s dressing room after filming during Victorious. There’s certainly no denying that this situation seems to be growing messier by the minute — especially after Slater’s estranged wife Lilly Jay insisted her husband had left her and her newborn baby to be with Grande.