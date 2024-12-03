‘I’ve worked there and I’ve never seen this before’: Mysterious codes were found printed on Olive Garden breadsticks. What the literal heck is happening?

Imagine you’re at the Olive Garden and are quickly served garlic buttered breadsticks — but upon grabbing one, you notice that the breadstick itself has a code printed on it. Would do you do?

Recommended Videos

I might eat it anyway, but imagining the dilemma is not required for one individual who had exactly that experience.

A TikTok user, humorously named fartbubble69420, took a photo at the Olive Garden of the breadstick in question. On said breadstick was stamped the code “O K6.”

Fartbubble had already eaten a portion of the breadstick before noticing the code, though she seems to have avoided eating any part of the code on her first bite, fortunately.

Posting this on TikTok helped it receive veiws from all over the world, with inquisitive minds wondering what the code meant and, more improtantly, why it would be tattooed on bread.

If fartbubble were to eat the whole breadstick, would she turn into a robot? Would she be eating a secret code used by the mob to share messages? Was there a rogue baker proudly tagging their code name on his breadsticks, like an artist signing their work?! It might be the Banksy of the bread world. Although, Banksy art stamped on bread is something I would not be against.

Four million views on the video resulted in many comments, including some who say that this has happened to them before with food, though not at the Olive Garden.

I don’t care if you’re fabulously wealthy and have a personal chief trained at Le Cordon Bleu, the soup, salad and bread sticks at Olive Garden is a pretty damn good option. — Jim Hayes (@TheCatOnBallyTV) November 25, 2024

One user who wrote, “I’ve worked there and I’ve never seen this before.”

Another commented, offering what the code likely is and how it got on the breadstick. “My relative works in an Olive Garden Kitchen. The bread comes frozen in labeled bags and when thawed ink can remain. They should have inspected it.”

Another user also commented that it’s the label from the bag they come in. Many suggested it was somehow imprinted from the bag to the bread, but some stated that it could be that the bread itself was stamped directly by mistake, as the code does not exactly appear faint on the bag.

The popularity of the oddity got the attention of Olive Garden, who replied to the post by stating, “We are concerned to see this. Can you please send an email to [email protected] with your full name, and the location you went to?”

Other users responded, jokingly telling fartbubble to not reply because the company might try to permanently silence her.

Fartbubble responded to Olive Garden then, days later, she shared an email that she received from the company revealing that they are sending her a $100 gift card for her troubles.

Upon conclusion of this story, I realize it is now my wish to be served serial number breadsticks at the Olive Garden. However, I would not use a gift card to buy breadsticks, because those breadsticks are free, and you technically get as many of them as you want while you’re there. Olive Garden could’ve easily responded with, “What do you want, for free?”

Fartbubble got free breadsticks and a $100 gift card. Dare I say it? We should all aspire to be fartbubble.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy